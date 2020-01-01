Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea go all-in for Havertz

Hoewedes to leave Lokomotiv Moscow
FC Lokomotiv can confirm @BeneHoewedes will be leaving the club.— FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) June 8, 2020
Howedes decided to stay in Germany due to family reasons. The contract was terminated by mutual consent.
We would like to thank Benedikt and wish him success in the future! pic.twitter.com/EFNLKBLqHu
Chelsea go all-in for Havertz
Blues aim for another Bundesliga ace
Chelsea are set to make a play to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, according to the Daily Mail.
With Timo Werner on the brink of signing, they want to add the attacking midfielder to their ranks.
It is expected he will cost around £75 million ($94m) - but they face stern competition from some of Europe's biggest sides.
Lallana set to pen new Liverpool deal
England international midfielder Adam Lallana is set to sign a new deal with Liverpool, The Independent reports.
The 32-year-old is willing to take a pay cut, given the coronavirus pandemic, and is set to be kept on as Jurgen Klopp has been impressed with his attitude.
Angers complete signing of France U21 goalkeeper Bernardoni
IL EST LÀ !— Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) June 8, 2020
Paul Bernardoni s'est engagé avec Angers SCO jusqu'en 2024 ! #Bernardoni2024 #LaForceDuSCO
Bienvenue Paul ! ⚫⚪
📄➡️ https://t.co/ulmGXu0eYl pic.twitter.com/OiRxIUQqjL
AC Milan target Memphis Depay swoop
Lyon attacker Memphis Depay is the subject of transfer interest from AC Milan, according to Calciomercato.
OL are struggling to agree new terms with a player out of contract in 2021, and that could see him leave this summer.
Everton are also interested.
PSG looking for Thiago Silva replacement in Serie A
With Thiago Silva set to leave PSG at the end of his contract, Calciomercato believes they are focusing on Italy to find a replacement.
Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is at the top of the list, while Milan Skriniar of Inter and Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan could also be options.
Manchester City's John Stones is a left-field possibility.