January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Higuain nears Chelsea move

The forward could join the Blues in the coming days

Gonzalo Higuain has accepted an offer from Chelsea, where he will rejoin former boss Maurizio Sarri after previously working with the Italian at Napoli.

According to Marca, Higuain's transfer to Chelsea will be approved in the coming days with Alvaro Morata set to leave the club as the Argentine comes in.

Higuain enjoyed his best run of form under Sarri, scoring 37 goals with the Italian boss prior to moving to Juventus.

Chelsea, for their part, are in need of a striker after deploying Eden Hazard as a false nine for a large chunk of the season.