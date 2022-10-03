LiveChelsea transfer news and rumours today: Christopher Nkunku signs pre-contract with the Blues

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours involving Chelsea

Nkunku(C)Getty Images
    Chelsea linked with Gabriel Martinelli

    Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 2022-23Getty

    As per caughtoffside, Chelsea are observing Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli's contract situation, with his current contract expiring in 2024.

    The report states that Martinelli could be brought in by Chelsea to strengthen their forward line which includes the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech who have struggled to make an impact.

    Martinelli has started this season well, scoring 3 goals in 9 appearances, with Arsenal hoping to renew the in-form Brazilian's contract soon. However, Chelsea are keeping an eye on things in North London.

    Christopher Nkunku signs pre-contract with Chelsea

    Christopher-Nkunku(C)Getty Images

    As per David Ornstein, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has a pre-contract agreement with Chelsea to join them next summer.

    The story states Chelsea have agreed to pay Leipzig a fee higher than Nkunku's release clause (€60 million) to secure his services.

    As per multiple reports, Nkunku completed his medical with Chelsea last week at Frankfurt. He has been linked with Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

    Transfer Gurus: How Chelsea earned over €1.3 billion from player sales

    FC chelsea Eden HazardGetty Images

    While Chelsea are largely known for dishing out exorbitant transfer fees on new players since Roman Abramovich took over in 2003, they have also earned more than €1.3 billion through player sales.

    Chelsea's sales are largely credited to their policy of acquiring promising young players for low fees and selling them for a profit after they have developed. However, Chelsea have also earned through the sale of star players such as Eden Hazard.

    GOAL looks at Chelsea's top 10 expensive sales including the likes of Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku, etc.

    Big Spenders: How Chelsea spent over £800 million on transfers

    High Impact Desktop | Chelsea Big SpendersGOAL/Getty

    Chelsea's relentless spending across multiple transfer windows began almost two decades ago with Roman Abramovich and has continued under new owner Todd Boehly.

    This expenditure of over £800 million has brought about great success for the club, despite not every signing necessarily proving to be a success.

    GOAL looks at the top 15 most expensive players signed by Chelsea including Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, etc.