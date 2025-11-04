Where to watch SyFy channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is SyFy channel?

The SyFy channel is NBCUniversal owned, giving viewers a variety of science ficiton, horror and fantasy content. Originally launching in 1992 as The Science Fiction Channel, it rebranded in 2009, where is airs movies, TV shows and other genre-related content.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the SyFy channel for free through all Fubo or DirecTV as they both have a free trial for new customers.

It's available on Sling TV's Blue or Orange & Blue plans, but not on the Orange.

It's also available on YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer SyFy below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming SyFy content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

