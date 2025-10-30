Where to watch MSNBC channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs
Everything you need to know about where to live stream the MSNBC channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.
What is MSNBC channel?
MSNBC is a US-based breaking news channel that reports on domestic and worldwide news stories, breaking news, political commentary and documentary content. Now owned by NBC Universal, it was created back in 1996 by Microsoft and General Electric's NBC unit.
Where can I watch it for free?
You can watch the MSNBC channel for free through all Fubo or DirecTV plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers.
Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has a number of plans: Pro, Elite, Deluxe and Sports, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.
No, Fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.
While Fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Warner Bros. Discovery channels, meaning you can't watch TNT, TBS, and TruTV, which are crucial for some MLB and NBA games and other popular content.
Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.
Yes, Fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices, including Roku.
Yes, you can watch Fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.
Yes, you can watch up to 10 simultaneous streams from your home location on various devices connected to your home Wi-Fi, and on three additional mobile devices from various locations away from your home.
Prices tend to rise annually, but Fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.
No, Fubo doesn't give refunds for this, but doesn't lock you in to annual contract either.
Fubo could be down due to a number of reasons, such as internet connectivity, app problems or even a service outage.
Check the Wi-Fi or home broadband you're connected to to see if there's an issue there. You can try updating or reinstalling the app, as well as checking there isn't an electrical outage in the area by testing other equipment or, specifically, other devices or apps that connect to the same internet.
There's a good chance your internet speed isn't fast enough, especially if you are experiencing buffering while streaming.
Check there's nothing blocking or interfering with the internet hub or router, so the signal isn't being disrupted.
Optionally, you can lower the picture quality if you are experiencing buffering, which may help it to run smother.
This could be because the service is geo-restricted, meaning you cannot use it outside of the United States or area you are trying to access specific local channels.
Using a VPN is a way to circumvent the issue, as Fubo is generally region and country specific.