Where to watch MSNBC channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is MSNBC channel?

MSNBC is a US-based breaking news channel that reports on domestic and worldwide news stories, breaking news, political commentary and documentary content. Now owned by NBC Universal, it was created back in 1996 by Microsoft and General Electric's NBC unit.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the MSNBC channel for free through all Fubo or DirecTV plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers.

It's available on Sling TV's Select, Blue or Orange & Blue plans, but not on the Orange.

It's also available on YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer MSNBC below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming MSNBC content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

