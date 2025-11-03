Where to watch E! Entertainment Television channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is E! Entertainment Television channel?

E! Entertainment Television channel is known for its celebrity-focused content and programming. It has a strong identity of pop culture, reality TV shows, as well as entertainment news and reporting on celebrity headlines.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the E! channel for free through all Fubo or DirecTV as they both have a free trial for new customers.

It's available on Sling TV's Blue or Orange & Blue plans, but not on the Orange.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer E! below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming E! content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

