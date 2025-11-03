Where to watch Bravo channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Bravo channel?

Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, it offers a variety of lifestyle, reality and other entertainment programming, such as Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch Bravo for free through all Fubo or DirecTV as they both have a free trial for new customers.

It's available on Sling's Blue or Orange & Blue plans, but not on the Orange or Select.

It's also available on YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer Bravo News below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Bravo content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

