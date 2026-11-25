How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Benfica with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries Univision, UniMás, and TUDN broadcasts ✅ Crisp broadcast quality with zero lag ✅ Unlimited cloud DVR for simultaneous matches Monthly from $64.99 Get DirecTV Sports Dedicated Streamer Fubo ✅ Carries TUDN, UniMás, and CBS Sports ✅ Multiview feature for multiple games simultaneously ✅ Generous cloud DVR storage included standard Monthly from $19.99 Get Fubo Spanish Language Streamer ViX ✅ Extensive Spanish-language live match coverage ✅ Most affordable paid Europa League tier ✅ Stream on mobile, web, and smart TVs Monthly from $5.99 Get ViX Cable Replacement DirecTV ✅ Carries Univision, UniMás, and TUDN broadcasts ✅ Crisp broadcast quality with zero lag ✅ Unlimited cloud DVR for simultaneous matches Monthly from $64.99 Get DirecTV Sports Dedicated Streamer Fubo ✅ Carries TUDN, UniMás, and CBS Sports ✅ Multiview feature for multiple games simultaneously ✅ Generous cloud DVR storage included standard Monthly from $19.99 Get Fubo

Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Doosan Arena Plzen

Viktoria Plzen host Benfica at the Doosan Arena in Plzen in a Europa League league-phase fixture.

The contrast in the table is stark. Benfica sit first, while Plzen are down in 30th.

Radoslav Kovac's side arrive in good domestic form. They beat Bohemians 1905 2-1 away in the First League on November 21 and have lost none of their last five games.

Plzen also picked up a 1-0 win at Lillestroem in this competition earlier in November. That result gives them something to build on at home.

Benfica, led by Marco Silva, have won all five of their most recent matches. The latest was a 3-1 victory at Torreense in the Taca de Portugal on November 22.

They also beat Lech Poznan 3-1 in the Europa League earlier this month, so the visitors come to Czechia with plenty of confidence.

Here is what you need to know about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads