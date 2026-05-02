LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 10:15 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Valencia vs Atletico Madrid in the United States are listed below. Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select all carry the broadcast, giving fans multiple ways to catch the action.

Valencia host Atletico Madrid at Estadio Mestalla in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Valencia come into this match sitting 12th in the standings, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency. Their recent form has been mixed, with a win over Girona last time out offering some encouragement after back-to-back defeats.

Atletico Madrid arrive in Valencia under pressure. Diego Simeone's side are fourth in LaLiga but have been in poor domestic form, losing three of their four league matches before a narrow win over Athletic Bilbao on April 25. The Champions League semi-final against Arsenal looms large, and squad management will be a factor.

Simeone is dealing with a notable injury list, with Jose Gimenez, Dani Hancko, and Ademola Lookman all ruled out. The Argentine coach has also been managing transfer noise around Julian Alvarez, who dismissed links to Barcelona as a "snowball of lies" in the build-up to Atletico's European commitments.

Valencia have their own absentees to contend with, including Toni Lato's replacement Thierry Correia and goalkeeper Jon Agirrezabala among those unavailable. The hosts will look to exploit any rotation Simeone opts to make given the demands of a two-legged European tie.

For neutrals, this is a match between a side fighting for European qualification and a home team desperate for points to secure their top-flight status. The stakes are clear on both sides.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Valencia vs Atletico Madrid live.

How to watch Valencia vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Valencia are without several players for this fixture. Thierry Correia, Jon Agirrezabala, Eray Coemert, Dimitri Foulquier, and Mouctar Diakhaby are all listed as injured, and the club has no suspended players. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atletico Madrid travel to Mestalla missing Jose Gimenez, Dani Hancko, and Ademola Lookman through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. Simeone has not confirmed his projected XI for this fixture, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Valencia have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home victory over Girona on April 25, which followed a 1-1 draw with Mallorca. Valencia also won 0-2 away at Sevilla in March, though they suffered defeats to Elche (1-0) and Celta Vigo (2-3) in between. Across the five matches, they scored six goals and conceded seven.

Atletico Madrid have taken one win from their last five matches across all competitions, with four defeats in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 LaLiga win over Athletic Bilbao on April 25, ending a sequence that included losses to Elche (3-2), Sevilla (2-1 in LaLiga), Barcelona (1-2 in the Champions League), and Real Sociedad (2-2 on aggregate in the Copa del Rey). Atletico scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 13, 2025, when Atletico Madrid beat Valencia 2-1 in a LaLiga fixture at the Metropolitano. The previous encounter at Mestalla, in February 2025, ended in a 0-3 win for Atletico. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in LaLiga, Atletico Madrid have won four times, with Valencia's only victory coming in September 2023, when they won 3-0 at Mestalla.

Standings

In the LaLiga table, Atletico Madrid sit fourth while Valencia are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: