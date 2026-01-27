Goal.com
How to watch Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers NBA game: Tip-off time, cable channels, RSNs, livestream providers, international coverage

How to watch the NBA match between Utah Jazz and LA Clippers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

Utah Jazz host LA Clippers in NBA action later today and GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The Utah Jazz enter this matchup sitting 13th in the Western Conference with a 15-31 record. It has been a difficult January for Will Hardy’s squad, characterized by high-octane offense paired with a defense that has struggled to get stops. The Jazz currently rank 6th in the league in scoring (119.0 PPG) but are dead last in opponent points allowed (127.8 PPG).

Rookie point guard Isaiah Collier has emerged as a facilitator, averaging 10.6 points and 7.0 assists through 14 games in January. He nearly recorded a double-double against in a recent loss to Miami with 16 points and 9 assists. Meanwhile, third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh has been on a scoring tear, averaging 24.0 points over his last five games.

Star forward Lauri Markkanen remains the first option on, leading the team with 27.9 points per game.   

The LA Clippers (21-24) arrive in Salt Lake City as the 10th seed, and currently fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament. After a disastrous 6-21 start to the season, LA  has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 13 of 15 games between late December and mid-January. They come off a dominant 126-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on January 25.

James Harden continues to shoulder a massive offensive load at age 36, leading the team with 25.6 points and 8.1 assists per game. His chemistry with center Ivica Zubac has been a cornerstone of the Clippers’ resurgence; Zubac is currently 3rd in the NBA in rebounding at 11.1 per game. Defensively, Kawhi Leonard remains a lockdown defender when healthy, leading the league in steals (2.2 SPG) while contributing 28.1 points per game.

How to watch Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers online - national and local U.S. TV channels & live streams

How to watch Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Utah Jazz and LA Clippers, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount. 

How to watch Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Utah Jazz and LA Clippers should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers kick-off time

Delta Center

Team news & squads

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers lineups

Substitutes

Form

  • Utah Jazz

    116

    -

    147

    Miami Heat

    L

  • Utah Jazz

    109

    -

    126

    San Antonio Spurs

    L

  • Utah Jazz

    127

    -

    122

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    W

  • San Antonio Spurs

    123

    -

    110

    Utah Jazz

    L

  • Dallas Mavericks

    138

    -

    120

    Utah Jazz

    L

  • LA Clippers

    126

    -

    89

    Brooklyn Nets

    W

  • LA Clippers

    112

    -

    104

    LA Lakers

    W

  • Chicago Bulls

    138

    -

    110

    LA Clippers

    L

  • Washington Wizards

    106

    -

    110

    LA Clippers

    W

  • Toronto Raptors

    117

    -

    121

    LA Clippers

    W

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

1

Win

4

Wins

  • LA Clippers

    118

    -

    101

    Utah Jazz

  • Utah Jazz

    129

    -

    108

    LA Clippers

  • Utah Jazz

    116

    -

    120

    LA Clippers

  • LA Clippers

    130

    -

    110

    Utah Jazz

  • LA Clippers

    144

    -

    107

    Utah Jazz

563

Points scored

620
