Serie A - Serie A Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Today's game between Udinese and Torino will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 9:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Udinese vs Torino are listed below. In the United States, the match is available on Paramount+ and DAZN. Paramount+ holds the primary Serie A broadcast rights for US audiences, while DAZN offers coverage with Spanish-language commentary.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch your preferred broadcaster without interruption.

Udinese host Torino at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine in a Serie A fixture that carries real consequence for both clubs as the season nears its conclusion.

Udinese come into this match off the back of a 3-3 draw with Lazio, a result that underlined both their attacking threat and their defensive fragility. Kosta Runjaic's side have been difficult to predict this season, capable of dismantling AC Milan at San Siro one week and losing to Parma the next.

Torino arrive in good heart after a 2-2 draw at Inter, a result that showed Roberto D'Aversa's side are competitive against the division's best. The Granata have won two of their last five and have been building consistency under their manager in recent weeks.

Both clubs occupy mid-table positions, with Udinese 11th and Torino 13th in Serie A. The gap between them is narrow, and three points here would represent a meaningful shift in the standings for either side.

With neither team safe from any lingering concerns and both looking to finish the campaign strongly, expect a competitive and physical contest at the Friuli.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Udinese vs Torino, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Udinese vs Torino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Udinese are without Jordan Zemura, Nehuen Bertola, Jens Ekkelenkamp, Alessandro Zanoli, and Kelvin Davis through injury, with no suspensions reported. The projected XI is expected to feature Maduka Okoye in goal, with a back line of Christian Kabasele, Oumar Solet, and Tomas Kristensen, and Keinan Ehizibue providing width on the right.

Torino head into the fixture missing Saba Sazonov, Tino Anjorin, Zeno Savva, Zakaria Aboukhlal, and Nuno Nkounkou through injury, with no suspensions. The projected XI places Antonio Paleari in goal behind a defence that includes Santiago Coco, Edoardo Ebosse, and Ardian Ismajli. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Udinese have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw against Lazio on April 27, a high-scoring affair that followed a 0-1 defeat to Parma. The standout result in this run was a 3-0 win at AC Milan on April 11. They also drew 0-0 with Como and beat Genoa 2-0, giving them a combined total of six goals scored and five conceded across the five games.

Torino have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five Serie A fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Inter on April 26, a creditable point on the road. They also drew 0-0 with Cremonese before that, and their best result in the run was a 2-1 win over Verona on April 11. A 3-2 defeat to AC Milan in March represents their only loss. Torino scored six goals and conceded six across these five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in January 2026, when Udinese won 2-1 at Torino in Serie A. Before that, Torino beat Udinese 2-0 at home in April 2025. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Udinese have won two, Torino have won two, and one match has ended in a draw, with the sides sharing a 2-2 at the Bluenergy Stadium in December 2024.

Standings

In Serie A, Udinese currently sit 11th and Torino are 13th, with both clubs occupying the congested mid-table section of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs Torino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: