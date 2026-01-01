Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The New Year’s Day clash between the No. 5 Oregon Ducks and the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders represents more than a traditional bowl game; it is a high-stakes survival test between two programs at different stages of their national ascension.

For Oregon, this engagement is a familiar step in a sustained pursuit of a national title, marking their second consecutive playoff appearance and third overall.

Conversely, for Texas Tech, the trip to Miami Gardens serves as a definitive arrival on the elite stage, following a historic season that yielded the program’s first-ever Big 12 Championship and its first outright conference crown in seven decades.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks online - TV channels & live streams

The linear broadcast on ESPN is scheduled for a noon kickoff in the Eastern Time zone (9:00 a.m. Pacific), positioning it as the marquee opening act for a New Year's Day triple-header of playoff quarterfinals. It can also be streamed live on Fubo, ESPN App, and SlingTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks kick-off time

NCAAF National Championship Hard Rock Stadium

Team news & squads

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks lineups TTU - Line up Substitutes ORE - Line up Substitutes

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

Texas Tech’s presence in the 2026 Orange Bowl is the culmination of a historic 12–1 season that has fundamentally redefined the expectations for the Lubbock-based program.

Led by head coach Joey McGuire, the Red Raiders captured their first Big 12 Championship in school history and their first outright conference title since 1955, punctuated by a 34–7 dismantling of BYU in the title game.

This ascent was fueled by a defensive unit that became the most opportunistic in college football, leading the nation with 31 takeaways and featuring two unanimous first-team All-Americans in linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and outside linebacker David Bailey. The Red Raiders didn't just win; they dominated, becoming only the fifth team in the AP era to record 12 or more wins by 20-plus points in a single season.

Oregon Ducks team news

Under head coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have prioritized depth and versatility, particularly along the offensive line where Emmanuel Pregnon has established himself as one of the country's premier interior blockers, allowing zero sacks throughout the regular season.

This protection has allowed Oregon's skill players, such as Malik Benson and Kenyon Sadiq, to exploit mismatches in space, resulting in an offense that leads the FBS in plays exceeding 20 yards. As the Ducks arrive in Miami, the primary storyline revolves around their ability to maintain this offensive rhythm against a Texas Tech defense that specializes in creating chaos and forcing turnovers.

For a program that has been a bridesmaid in the playoff era, the 2026 Orange Bowl represents a critical opportunity to validate Lanning's vision and secure a spot in the final four.

Form

TTU - Form All Texas Tech Red Raiders 34 - 7 Brigham Young Cougars W

West Virginia Mountaineers 0 - 49 Texas Tech Red Raiders D

Texas Tech Red Raiders 48 - 9 UCF Knights W

Texas Tech Red Raiders 29 - 7 Brigham Young Cougars W

Kansas State Wildcats 20 - 43 Texas Tech Red Raiders W ORE - Form All Oregon Ducks 51 - 34 James Madison Dukes W

Washington Huskies 14 - 26 Oregon Ducks W

Oregon Ducks 42 - 27 USC Trojans W

Oregon Ducks 42 - 13 Minnesota Golden Gophers W

Iowa Hawkeyes 16 - 18 Oregon Ducks W

Head-to-Head Record