It's a busy week for the LA Galaxy, whose MLS season starts this weekend. First, however, there's a trip to Panama to face Sporting San Miguelito in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Universitario

Sporting San Miguelito v LA Galaxy will kick off on Feb 19 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Sporting San Miguelito make its second appearance in the tournament, returning for the first time since 2013-14. The Panamanian club qualified by winning its Play-In series in the 2025 CONCACAF Central American Cup.

LA Galaxy returns for a 12th time, after winning the Third Place Match in the 2025 Leagues Cup. Joseph Paintsil led the way for the California side in 2025 with 10 goals, while legendary German star Marco Reus provided 12 assists in his debut campaign for the Galaxy across all competitions last term.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Aguilar Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Vanney

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: