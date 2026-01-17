Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The 2026 NFC Divisional Round features a high-stakes encounter between the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks and the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers, scheduled for Saturday, January 17, 2026.

This matchup represents the definitive chapter of the season for the NFC West, marking the third time these division rivals have met in less than five months. The contest is set to take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, with a kickoff time of 5:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. ET), under the primetime lights of a global television audience.

The convergence of these two franchises in the postseason is a result of contrasting regular-season trajectories and tactical evolutions. Seattle enters the game well-rested after earning a first-round bye, having secured the No. 1 seed for the first time since the 2014 season with a franchise-record 14 wins.

San Francisco, on the other hand, is traveling to the Pacific Northwest as a battle-hardened wild-card entry, fresh off a resilient 23-19 road victory over the defending conference champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States, the game will be broadcast nationally on FOX and FOX Deportes. The network has assigned its premier "A-team" to the booth, underscoring the gravity of a matchup that could decide the trajectory of the NFC.

Kevin Burkhardt will provide the play-by-play commentary, while Tom Brady serves as the lead color analyst. The broadcast will also feature reports from veteran sideline journalists Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin with a pre-game window leading up to the official 4:30 PM ET kickoff. The game can also be viewed on SlingTV, Fubo, and DirectTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

NFL Playoffs Lumen Field

Team news & squads

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers lineups SEA - Line up Substitutes SF - Line up Substitutes

Seattle Seahawks team news

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 postseason as the preeminent power in the NFC. Under the leadership of second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, the organization has undergone a cultural and tactical transformation that culminated in a franchise-record 14 regular-season wins. This success is rooted in Macdonald’s defensive brilliance, which has repurposed a unit that struggled in previous years into the NFL’s top scoring defense.

The Seahawks' path to the No. 1 seed was punctuated by a seven-game winning streak to end the season, including a decisive 13-3 victory over San Francisco in Week 18 that clinched the NFC West title and the first-round bye.

A central figure in Seattle’s offensive resurgence is quarterback Sam Darnold, who signed with the team in March 2025 after a stint in Minnesota. Darnold exceeded 4,000 passing yards for the season, the second time he has reached this milestone in his career, and threw 25 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He has benefited significantly from the record-breaking performance of second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who set a new franchise mark with ,1793 receiving yards, surpassing the previous record held by DK Metcalf.

San Francisco 49ers team news

The San Francisco 49ers arrive in Seattle for the Divisional Round as a resilient and dangerous No. 6 seed. Despite navigating a regular season marred by injuries to cornerstone players like Nick Bosa and the absence of Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers finished with a 12-5 record and a fourth winning season in five years. Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system has remained productive, largely due to the continued efficiency of quarterbacks Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, and the transcendent versatility of running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey, a first-team All-Pro, recorded 2,126 total yards and 17 touchdowns during the regular season, maintaining his status as the focal point of the San Francisco attack.

The 49ers' postseason journey began with a gritty 23-19 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Purdy threw for 262 yards and a go-ahead touchdown to McCaffrey in the fourth quarter, while wide receiver Jauan Jennings contributed a touchdown pass on a trick play that helped stabilize the offense during a physical contest. However, the victory came at a significant cost: star tight end George Kittle suffered a torn Achilles late in the first half and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Defensively, the 49ers have transitioned back to the leadership of coordinator Robert Saleh, who returned to the team after four seasons with the New York Jets. Under Saleh, the unit has remained competitive, ranking 13th in the league in points allowed, despite losing Bosa to his ACL tear. The team is also monitoring the status of All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, who returned to practice this week after a three-month absence due to a fractured and dislocated ankle.

Form

SEA - Form All San Francisco 49ers 3 - 13 Seattle Seahawks W

Carolina Panthers 10 - 27 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 38 - 37 Los Angeles Rams W

Seattle Seahawks 18 - 16 Indianapolis Colts W

Atlanta Falcons 9 - 37 Seattle Seahawks W SF - Form All Philadelphia Eagles 19 - 23 San Francisco 49ers W

San Francisco 49ers 3 - 13 Seattle Seahawks L

San Francisco 49ers 42 - 38 Chicago Bears W

Indianapolis Colts 27 - 48 San Francisco 49ers W

San Francisco 49ers 37 - 24 Tennessee Titans W

Head-to-Head Record

SEA Last 5 matches SF 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins San Francisco 49ers 3 - 13 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 13 - 17 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 17 - 20 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 24 - 36 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 28 - 16 Seattle Seahawks

Useful links