Roma vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma look to continue their winning streak in the Serie A as they host a Torino side who are vying to bounce back after a defeat.

Roma's resurgence under the new leadership of Daniele De Rossi has been scintillating to notice as the Italian heavyweights have four wins and just one defeat in their previous five encounters.

Torino, on the other hand, are at the equator of the table as they were defeated by a 10-man Lazio in their previous outing and they would want to halt Roma's winning chariot and get back to winning ways at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma vs Torino kick-off time

Date: February 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Roma will host Torino at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome on February 26, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Roma vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Roma will miss the services of former Chelsea prodigy Tammy Abraham as the striker continues his stint in the treatment room owing to a cruciate ligament tear.

RB Leipzig-loanee Angelino would be vying to earn a start in the eleven after Roma put a shift in Europe midweek while Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar would be aiming to get a call-up in the engine room for the hosts.

Roma predicted XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, El Shaarawy, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Torino team news

Italian defender Alessandro Buongiorno suffered a disastrous injury last month ruling the defender out of contention while Dutch international Perr Schuurs' campaign has ended early after suffering a cruciate ligament tear.

Torino predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidi, Lovato, Masina; Bellanova, Linetty, Ilic, Lazaro, Vlasic; Sanabria, Zapata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello Defenders: Zima, N'Guessan Midfielders: Ricci, Tameze, Ilic, Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vlasic Forwards: Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Radonjic, Karamoh, Seck

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Sept 2023 Torino 1-1 Roma Serie A 8 Apr 2023 Torino 0-1 Roma Serie A 13 Nov 2022 Roma 1-1 Torino Serie A 21 May 2022 Torino 0-3 Roma Serie A 28 Nov 2021 Roma 1-0 Torino Serie A

