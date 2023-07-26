How to watch the Club Friendly match between Real Madrid and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

All roads will lead to the NRG Stadium in Houston-Texas, where Real Madrid are set to take on Manchester United in a Club Friendly tie on Wednesday.

Los Blancos fought back from going down by two goals in the first half against AC Milan, to turning the tables with three second half goals as Carlo Ancelotti's men started their pre-season with a victory.

Albeit fielding a youthful side, United faced their first defeat of their pre-season in the 3-1 result against Wrexham. Erik ten Hag's men had earlier picked up wins over the likes of Leeds United, Lyon and Arsenal.

Real Madrid vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30pm EDT Venue: NRG Stadium

It will kick off at 8:30pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.

GOAL will also have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Dani Ceballos has been left out of the traveling squad as the midfielder is not expected to return before September following a thigh injury in training last week.

Impressed with Jude Bellingham's non-competitive club debut in the Milan win, Ancelotti is likely to bring Vinicius Jr in place of either Joselu or Brahim Diaz in a 4-4-2 arrangement that he's adopted ever since the departure of Karim Benzema.

Meanwhile, rotations can see the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Luke Modric all start against United.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos; Valverde, Modric; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Pineiro, Fran Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Vazquez, Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Paz Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Diaz

Man Utd team news

Midfielder Fred and left-back Tyrell Malacia are not part of the squad on account of a personal issue and a thigh injury, respectively.

Anthony Martial may have a role to play after returning from a hamstring problem, but Amad Diallo is doubtful after picking up a knock to his ankle in the game against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Andrea Onana may be handed his Manchester United debut after completing his £47.2m move from Inter last week, while Casemiro and Raphael Varane likely to start against their former side.

With Ten Hag expected to recall Marcus Rashford in the XI, the Dutch manager may have to choose among Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho going forward.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bishop, Heaton, Henderson, Vitek, Onana Defenders: Dalot, Fernandez, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Williams Midfielders: Amad, Antony, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Hannibal, Mainoo, McTominay, Mount, Pellistri, Sancho, Van de Beek Forwards: Elanga, Forson, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 31, 2018 Manchester United 2-1 Real Madrid International Champions Cup August 8, 2017 Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester Untied UEFA Super Cup July 23, 2017 Real Madrid 1-1 (1-2 pen.) Manchester United International Champions Cup August 2, 2014 Manchester United 3-1 Real Madrid International Champions Cup March 5, 2013 Manchester United 1-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

