NBA
Philadelphia 76ersPhiladelphia 76ers
Xfinity Mobile Arena
Milwaukee BucksMilwaukee Bucks
Tyrell Feaster

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Tip-off time, cable channels, RSNs, livestream providers, international coverage

How to watch the NBA match between Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action later today and GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

The 76ers (24-20) enter this matchup as the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, but are expected to be without former MVP Joel Embiid and nine-time All-Star Paul George, both of whom have been sidelined with knee issues. Despite these ongoing injury issues, the team remains highly competitive thanks to the historic leap of Tyrese Maxey.  

Maxey was recently named an All-Star Eastern Conference starter for the first time and has emerged as one of the league’s most dangerous scorers. 

Averaging 30.1 points and 6.8 assists per game, Maxey is one of only three players in the NBA currently averaging over 30 points. His ability to carry the offensive load has been bolstered by the immediate impact of rookie V.J. Edgecombe. The No. 3 overall pick from Baylor has provided a much-needed scoring spark, averaging 15.6 points and showing veteran-level poise in high-pressure situations.

Defensively, Philadelphia ranks 11th in the league in efficiency, led by the interior presence of Andre Drummond, who continues to be a rebounding machine with 9.0 boards per contest. 

The LA Clippers (21-24) arrive in Salt Lake City as the 10th seed, and are currently fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament. After a disastrous 6-21 start to the season, LA  has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 13 of 15 games between late December and mid-January. They come off a dominant 126-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on January 25.

James Harden continues to shoulder a massive offensive load at age 36, leading the team with 25.6 points and 8.1 assists per game. His chemistry with center Ivica Zubac has been a cornerstone of the Clippers’ resurgence; Zubac is currently 3rd in the NBA in rebounding at 11.1 per game. Defensively, Kawhi Leonard remains a lockdown defender when healthy, leading the league in steals (2.2 SPG) while contributing 28.1 points per game.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks online - national and local U.S. TV channels & live streams

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches, including today's game between Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favorite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount. 

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks kick-off time

NBA
NBA
Xfinity Mobile Arena

Team news & squads

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks lineups

Philadelphia 76ersPHI
-Line up

Substitutes

Milwaukee BucksMIL
-Line up

Substitutes

Form

Philadelphia 76ersPHI
-Form

  • Charlotte Hornets

    130

    -

    93

    Philadelphia 76ers

    L

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    109

    -

    112

    New York Knicks

    L

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    128

    -

    122

    Houston Rockets

    W

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    110

    -

    116

    Phoenix Suns

    L

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    113

    -

    104

    Indiana Pacers

    W

Milwaukee BucksMIL
-Form

  • Milwaukee Bucks

    100

    -

    102

    Denver Nuggets

    L

  • Milwaukee Bucks

    102

    -

    122

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    L

  • Atlanta Hawks

    110

    -

    112

    Milwaukee Bucks

    W

  • San Antonio Spurs

    119

    -

    101

    Milwaukee Bucks

    L

  • Milwaukee Bucks

    106

    -

    139

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    L

Head-to-Head Record

Philadelphia 76ersPHI

Last 5 matches

Milwaukee BucksMIL

2

Wins

3

Wins

  • Milwaukee Bucks

    101

    -

    116

    Philadelphia 76ers

  • Milwaukee Bucks

    114

    -

    123

    Philadelphia 76ers

  • Philadelphia 76ers

    113

    -

    126

    Milwaukee Bucks

  • Milwaukee Bucks

    135

    -

    127

    Philadelphia 76ers

  • Milwaukee Bucks

    123

    -

    109

    Philadelphia 76ers

588

Points scored

599
