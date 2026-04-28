Champions League - Final Stage Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for PSG vs Bayern Munich are listed below. US viewers have several ways to watch this Champions League semi-final live.

Your local CBS affiliate and Paramount+ hold the primary English-language rights to Champions League football in the United States. CBS is available via live TV streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Paramount+ carries the match on its standalone streaming platform. TUDN, ViX and DAZN serve Spanish-speaking audiences.

Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League semi-final, a meeting that pits the defending champions against one of the competition's most consistent contenders.

PSG arrive at this stage as title holders, having lifted the trophy last season. Luis Enrique's side have been in commanding form in the Champions League, eliminating Liverpool across two legs with a 2-0 aggregate victory to reach the last four.

Bayern's route here was arguably even more dramatic. Vincent Kompany's team edged past Real Madrid 4-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, a result that underlined both their attacking quality and the defensive frailties that have drawn scrutiny throughout the campaign.

Kompany himself has become one of the more compelling managerial stories in European football this season. Appointed amid widespread scepticism after arriving from relegated Burnley, the Belgian has delivered back-to-back Bundesliga titles and now has Bayern within reach of a Champions League final.

In attack, Harry Kane and Michael Olise have been central to everything Bayern have done. Club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently made clear that both players remain untouchable despite interest from elsewhere, a statement of intent ahead of a match of this magnitude.

For PSG, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia offer pace and directness that will test any backline. The Parisians have already shown they can win the trophy playing an aggressive, forward-thinking brand of football.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

PSG name a projected XI of Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Zaire-Emery, Ruiz; Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, Doue. The only reported absentee for the hosts is Q. Ndjantou through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad.

Bayern head into the match with a longer injury list. Neuer starts in goal behind a back four of Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, and Laimer, with Kimmich, Olise, Diaz, Musiala, and Pavlovic supporting Kane in the projected XI. Sven Ulreich, Serge Gnabry, Raphael Guerreiro, and several others remain sidelined. No Bayern players are suspended. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSG have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Lyon in Ligue 1 (1-2). Their two most recent outings brought comfortable victories: a 3-0 win over Nantes and a 0-3 away win at Angers. The Champions League double-header against Liverpool, both ending 2-0 to PSG, showed the Parisians' ability to control high-stakes European ties.

Bayern arrive on the back of five consecutive wins. They beat Real Madrid 4-3 in the Champions League quarter-final, defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the DFB-Pokal, and have been equally ruthless in the Bundesliga, winning 4-2 at Stuttgart and 5-0 at St. Pauli. Kompany's side have scored 18 goals across those five matches, conceding seven, a record that reflects both their attacking output and the defensive questions that have followed them through the knockout rounds.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 4, 2025, when Bayern won 1-2 at the Parc des Princes. Before that, PSG beat Bayern 2-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup in July 2025. Across the last five meetings, Bayern hold the advantage with three wins to PSG's one, with one further Bayern victory in the November 2024 league phase fixture. The sides also met twice in February and March 2023, with Bayern winning both legs of that Champions League round of 16 tie.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Bayern Munich finished second in the league phase while PSG ended the opening stage in eleventh position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: