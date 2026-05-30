Champions League - Final Stage Puskas Arena

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will kick-off at May 30, 2026, 12:00 PM.

The Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal is available to watch live across several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below, with coverage available on Fubo, CBS, Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, DirecTV Stream, DAZN, and ViX.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal meet at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday in the Champions League final, with Luis Enrique's side looking to defend the European crown they claimed in dramatic fashion last season.

PSG arrive as reigning champions after dismantling Inter Milan in the 2025 final, and they have constructed a squad that looks even more dangerous this time around. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been the standout performer in this season's competition, and his duel with Arsenal's defensive structure could well define the outcome.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive in Budapest as Premier League champions for the first time in two decades. Mikel Arteta's side have been relentless in domestic competition and carry genuine continental ambition into this fixture, not merely the relief of having qualified.

Declan Rice has emerged as the heartbeat of this Arsenal team, and the question of whether he can match Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz in midfield is one of the most compelling subplots of the final. The battle through the centre of the pitch may settle the trophy.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has warned that PSG will punish Arsenal severely if Arteta's side do not improve on recent showings, suggesting the French club could score five if given space. Arsenal, for their part, will point to a five-match winning run as evidence they are ready.

All the information you need on how to watch the Champions League final — TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time — is below.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Luis Enrique must plan without a number of key figures, with Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Quentin Ndjantou, Lucas Chevalier, and Ousmane Dembele all sidelined. The PSG coach is expected to name a front line built around Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos, and Desire Doue, with Joao Neves and Vitinha anchoring midfield alongside Fabian Ruiz.

Arsenal have their own absentees to manage. Ben White, Jurrien Timber, and Noni Madueke are all ruled out for Arteta, who is expected to deploy Viktor Gyoekeres up front in what would be a notable selection decision for the club's biggest European night in years. David Raya starts in goal behind a back line featuring William Saliba and Gabriel, with Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice central to Arsenal's hopes of lifting the trophy. Further updates will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 47 Q. Ndjantou Injuries and Suspensions 4 B. White

Form

PSG head into the final having won two of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one in Ligue 1. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Paris FC, a result that will have frustrated Enrique ahead of such a significant occasion. The win over Lens, a 2-0 away victory, was among their more convincing recent performances, and they drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final — a tie they navigated through the aggregate score. Across those five matches, PSG have scored six goals and conceded six, suggesting some vulnerability at the back that Arsenal may look to target.

Arsenal arrive in Budapest in a markedly different vein of form. Arteta's side have won all five of their last matches without conceding more than one goal in any of them. They beat Crystal Palace 2-1, Burnley 1-0, and West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League, while their 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final was a statement of defensive resolve. A 3-0 win over Fulham earlier in the run underlined their attacking capability. Five wins from five, with only two goals conceded in total, tells the story of a team that has arrived at this final with real momentum.





Head-to-Head Record





The two clubs have met three times in the Champions League in recent seasons, with PSG holding the advantage in the most recent encounters. In May 2025, PSG won the second leg of their semi-final tie 2-1 in Paris, having already claimed a 1-0 victory at the Emirates in the first leg — a result that ended Arsenal's European hopes that year. Arsenal did win 2-0 at home against PSG in the October 2024 group stage, which remains their most recent victory over the French side. The pair also drew twice in the 2016-17 group stage, 1-1 in Paris and 2-2 in London. PSG lead the recent head-to-head series and will be looking to extend that record on Saturday.

Standings

Arsenal finished the Champions League group phase as table-toppers, while PSG ended the league stage in eleventh position — a contrast that reflects how differently the two clubs approached the competition's opening rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: