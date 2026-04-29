Today's game between Palestino and Gremio will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Palestino vs Gremio are listed below. The match is available to watch live through a number of services depending on your location.

Palestino and Gremio meet in Group F of the Copa Sudamericana, with both clubs looking to strengthen their position in what has become a competitive section of the continent's second-tier club competition.

Palestino arrive at this fixture in mixed form. The Chilean side have won two of their last five matches but have struggled for consistency, dropping points in both of their Copa Sudamericana outings so far and conceding in their most recent league defeat.

Gremio, meanwhile, carry the stronger momentum into this tie. The Brazilian club have won three of their last five across all competitions, including a Copa Sudamericana victory over Deportivo Riestra, and come into the match having beaten Coritiba in their last Serie A outing.

For Palestino, home advantage will matter. Playing in front of their own supporters has been a factor in their Copa Sudamericana campaign, and they will need a positive result to keep pace with Gremio, who currently sit above them in the group standings.

Gremio have the quality and the recent results to travel with confidence, though the demands of competing across Serie A and the Copa Sudamericana mean squad management will be a consideration for their coaching staff.

For details on how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live, the TV channel options and live stream information are listed below.

How to watch Palestino vs Gremio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Palestino ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Gremio have also yet to release official squad information for this match. Injury and suspension details will be published here as soon as they are confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Palestino head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home loss to Deportes Concepcion in the Chilean Primera Division, which followed a creditable 1-0 win away at Colo Colo. In the Copa Sudamericana, they drew 0-0 with Deportivo Riestra before losing 2-0 to Montevideo City Torque, a run that points to defensive vulnerability in continental competition.

Gremio's recent form tells a more encouraging story. Three wins from five, including a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Riestra in the Copa Sudamericana and a 1-0 win against Coritiba in Serie A, show a side capable of grinding out results. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Cruzeiro, where they conceded twice, and a goalless draw with Internacional rounds out a sequence that reflects solidity rather than free-scoring football.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Palestino and Gremio. This fixture may represent a rare or first encounter between the two clubs in continental competition.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group F, Gremio currently occupy second place while Palestino sit fourth, meaning the Brazilian side hold a clear advantage over their hosts in the race to progress from the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palestino vs Gremio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: