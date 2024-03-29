Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Chicago Red Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando Pride will look to shake off their stumbling start to the 2024 NWSL campaign as they square off against league leaders Chicago Red Stars.

Orlando Pride are yet to win their first match of the season as they have managed two stalemates against Racing Louisville and Angel City FC. The home side will now be looking to avoid a third draw on the trot otherwise they could be pushed further below in the rankings.

Chicago Red Stars, on the other hand, have managed two victories on the bounce in the league as they are seeded at the summit of the NWSL table.

Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time

Date: March 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Inter & Co Stadium

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Orlando Pride and Chicago Red Stars will be available to watch on NWSL+ in the US. Fans can also tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the clash.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride have two long-term injury absentees with the USWNT pair of Megan Montefusco and Simeone Charley sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Montefusco underwent surgery on her right foot during the off-season while Charley ruptured her right ACL during Pride's training camp ruling the duo out.

Brazilian defender Rafaelle is also nursing a foot injury alongside American midfielder Viviana Villacorta with the latter yet to recover from her ACL injury sustained last term.

Orlando Pride predicted XI: Moorhouse; Wright, Sams, Abello, McCutcheon; Luana, Gautrat; Angelina, Marta, Doyle; Adriana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Celia, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Angelina, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Chicago Red Stars team news

Allison Schlegel will spearhead the visitor's forward battery once again having netted the opener in their 2-0 win against Utah Royals FC.

The side finished their previous contest against Seattle Reign FC without any fresh injury concerns with USWNT star shot-stopper Alyssa Naeher touted to be deployed between the stick for the Red Stars.

Chicago Red Stars predicted XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood Defenders: Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham, Milazzo, Biegalski, Anderson Midfielders: Julia, Roccaro, Swanson, Nesbeth Forwards: Bike, Gomes, Schlegel, Cook, Joseph, Griffith

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Aug 2023 Orlando Pride 5-0 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 28 May 2023 Chicago Red Stars 1-0 Orlando Pride NWSL 13 Jun 2022 Chicago Red Stars 1-0 Orlando Pride NWSL 23 May 2022 Orlando Pride 2-4 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 23 Oct 2021 Orlando Pride 0-1 Chicago Red Stars NWSL

