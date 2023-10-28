Notts vs Wrexham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the League Two match between Notts and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Notts County are set to host Wrexham in their next League Two game on October 28.

Notts County are currently second in the table with 30 points from 15 games, just two points behind the table toppers. They are coming into this on the back of a two game win streak after losing two games on the trot prior to it. The home side have scored the second most goals in League Two so far.

Wrexham are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, winning four and drawing three. They are currently third in the league table with 27 points from 15 games, five points behind table toppers Stockport. Their 30 goals scored this season is the fourth highest of any team in the league.

Notts vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am EDT Venue: Meadow Lane

How to watch Notts vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to watch in the US.

Team news & squads

Notts team news

Notts County have a couple of long term injuries in their squad and will have to do without Cedwyn Scott and Geraldo Bajrami for this game.

Notts County predicted XI: Stone; Brindley, Baldwin, Cameron; Adebayo-Rowling, Palmer, Bostock, Jones; Crowley, McGoldrick, Langstaff.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Slocombe, Brooks, Stone Defenders: Brindley, Cameron, Rawlinson, Baldwin, Adebayo-Rowling, Chicksen, Macari, Mahovo, Tipton Midfielders: O'Brien, Crowley, Austin, Randall-Hurren, Palmer, Bostock Forwards: Langstaff, Jones, Nemane, McGoldrick, Munakandafa, Morias, Morias, Gill

Wrexham team news

Wrexham have no injury concerns or suspensions going into this game with the entire squad available for selection.

Wrexham predicted XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Evans, Jones, Young, Forde; Waters, Dalby, McAlinden.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Hall, Laiton, Howard Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, O'Connell, Cleworth, McFadzean, Mendy, Hossanah Midfielders: Evans, O'Connor, Davies, Young, Cannon, Jones, Forde, Barnett, McLean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Fletcher, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

Wrexham have won two of their last three meetings against Notts County in all competitions.

Date Match Competition 10/4/23 Wrexham 3-2 Notts County National League 5/10/22 Notts County 1-0 Wrexham National League 12/3/22 Wrexham 2-1 Notts County FA Trophy

