How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a eight goal thriller with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, Chelsea cross swords with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in their first Premier League match after the international break.

After finishing in the Champions League spot last term, Newcastle United have looked a shadow of themselves domestically this season. With just 20 points from their opening 12 games. The Magpies are in the seventh position and need to get their campaign back on track if they want to seal a ticket to Europe next season as well.

The last two weeks before the international break could arguably be the best weeks a Blues' fan would have seen in a long time. The West London outfit thumped city rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 before producing a magical comeback against Manchester City to steal a point. The Blues are seeded exactly at the equator of the table and Pochettino would be vying to add another win to his kitty with his side showing glimpses of promise before the halt.

Newcastle vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue: St. James' Park

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture will be available to stream on Peacock TV in the USA. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

With Newcastle United playing in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, the Magpies have been left plagued with numerous injuries in all departments.

Dan Burn is tipped to be sidelined from the fixture because of a back injury while Sven Botman and Matt Targett will join the Englishman in the treatment room because of a knee and hamstring issue respectively.

Eddie Howe's biggest concern would be to find the perfect combination in attack with both Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy being doubtful for the fixture with the former nursing a foot injury and the latter healing from a shoulder problem.

Swedish forward Alexander Isak picked up a groin injury dumping him on the sidelines and his senior deputy Callum Wilson is also a concern with a hamstring problem. Newcastle United will also miss Sandro Tonali due to a ban and Elliot Anderson due to injury in their engine room.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Gordon, Joelinton

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Forwards: Gordon, Almiron

Chelsea team news

English defender Ben Chilwell is recovering from a hamstring injury while Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah are sidelined because of injuries.

Summer signings Carney Chukwuemeka and Christopher Nkunku have knee injuries alongside former Saints midfielder Romeo Lavia who has an ankle problem.

English prodigy Lewi Colwill is on the bench with a shoulder problem alongside French right-back Malo Gusto who has a knee issue.

The visitors' engine room could feature Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, and Moises Caicedo with Gallagher shaking off an ankle issue.

Chelsea Predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling



Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Maatsen, James, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Gallagher, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Jul 2023 Newcastle 1-1 Chelsea Premier League Summer Series 28 May 2023 Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle Premier League 12 Nov 2022 Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea Premier League 13 Mar 2022 Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle Premier League 30 Oct 2021 Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea Premier League

