New England Revolution vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League game

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between New England Revolution and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS outfit New England Revolution welcome Mexican side Club America to the Gillette Stadium in a feisty clash in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

New England Revolution dumped Costa Rican side Alajuelense out of the competition with a 5-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Club America, on the other hand, defeated Chivas 5-3 on aggregate in the previous round as they set up an encounter with the Revs.

New England Revolution vs CF America kick-off time

Date: April 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution and Club America lock horns at the Gillette Stadium on April 2, 2024.

The two sides will kick-off the fixture at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch New England Revolution vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between New England Revolution and Club America will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, TUDN, and FS1 in the US.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

Argentine forward Thomas Chancalay has netted four times in four outings in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and he'll spearhead the Revs' forward battery while Henrich Ravas will guard the hosts' goal having produced three clean sheets in four clashes.

The injury-absentees for New England Revolution include Bobby Wood, Peyton Miller, Dylan Borrero and Brandon Bye who are all sidelined due to their respective knocks.

New England Revolution predicted XI: Ravas; Lima, Mensah, Romney, Jones; Harkes, Polster, Kaye; Nacho Gil, Chancalay, Bajraktarevic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Nacho Gil, Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni

CF America team news

Spanish midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo hobbled off the pitch in a friendly during the international break due to physical discomfort and he remains doubtful for the clash.

Mexican starlet Henry Martin has thundered nine goals in all competitions this season alongside his five assists and he'll play an integral role leading the line for the visitors.

CF America predicted XI: L. Malagón; K. Álvarez, I. Lichnovsky, S. Cáceres, C. Calderón; R. Sanchez, J. Dos Santos, D. Valdés; J. Quiñones, A. Zendejas, H. Martín

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

