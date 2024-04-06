Nashville vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC look to turn around their fortunes in MLS as they host a high-flying Philadelphia Union in a crucial encounter.

Nashville SC have fallen off the tracks recently losing to LAFC 5-0 and following up the defeat with a draw as the hosts look for a crucial win on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, enter the contest after back-to-back wins in the league as they defeated Minnesota United and Portland Timbers in their previous two games.

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

Nashville SC welcome Philadelphia Union to the Geodis Park on April 6, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Nashville SC will have American goalkeeper Joe Willis return to the eleven after serving his due suspension.

Randall Leal, Lukas MacNaughton, and Shaq Moore are all confined to the treatment room because of hip injuries while Walker Zimmerman continues to remain sidelined owing to his knee problem.

Nashville SC predicted XI: Willis; Bauer, Maher, Lovitz; Muyl, Godoy, Davis, Shaffelburg; Surridge; Bunbury, Mukhtar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union will be bolstered by the return of marquee shot-stopper Andre Blake who was rested because of a precautionary measure. Oliver Semmle will be dropped to the bench with Blake's presence while Holden Trent remains sidelined because of a figure injury.

The other injury-absentees for the visitors are Leon Flach and Isaiah LeFlore with the former picking up a shoulder injury and the latter nursing a knee problem.

Julian Carranza has netted thrice in the previous two games for Philadelphia Union as he'll be shouldering the goal scoring responsibility alongside Daniel Gazdag who has scored twice in the last three domestic affairs.

Philadelphia Union predicted XI: Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez; Bedoya, McGlynn; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Semmle, Trent Defenders: Glesnes, Elliot, Lowe, Makhanya, Portella, Wagner, Real, LeFlore, Mbaizo, Harriel, Berdecio Midfielders: Martinez, Bueno, McGlynn, Bedoya, Ngabo, Gazdag, Rafanello, Pariano Forwards: Anderson, Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Oct 2023 Philadelphia Union 0-0 Nashville SC MLS 13 Jul 2023 Nashville 0-2 Philadelphia Union MLS 2 May 2022 Nashville 1-1 Philadelphia Union MLS 29 Nov 2021 Philadelphia Union 3-1 Nashville SC MLS Playoffs 24 Oct 2021 Philadelphia Union 1-0 Nashville SC MLS

