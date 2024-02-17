Nantes vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning champions and current Ligue 1 leaders PSG travel to the Stade de la Beaujoire to face a stumbling Nantes side.

Nantes ended their shambolic run of form with a crucial victory against Toulouse last week. The Canaries are 12th in the table and will have a daunting task lying in front of them as they cross swords with the record champions of France.

PSG dismantled Real Sociedad in the second half of the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie during the week as Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Bracola were on the scoresheet. The French heavyweights are looking sublime domestically as well as they are 11 points clear at the summit of the Ligue 1 table.

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire

Nantes will welcome PSG to the Stade de la Beaujoire on February 17, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The Ligue 1 encounter between Nantes and PSG will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS in the US.

Team news & squads

Nantes team news

The absentees for Nantes include Bastien Meupiyou (knee), Remy Descamps (groin), Eray Comert (ankle), and Kelvin Amian (ankle).

Moses Simon would be vying for a start after returning to the squad from international duty after he finished one step short of the ultimate prize with Nigeria at the AFCON 2023.

Nantes predicted XI: Lafont; Castelletto, Pallois, Cozza, Duverne; Coco, Sissoko, Chirivella; Appuah, Mohamed, Simon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lafont, Descamps, Petric Defenders: Hadjam, Castelletto, Merlin, Comert, Duverne, Meupiyou, Centonze, Pierre-Gabriel, Pallois, Zeze Midfielders: Marquinhos, Simon, Sissoko, Adson, Moutoussamy, Douglas Augusto, Chirivella, Mollet, Diack, Coco Forwards: Mohamed, Ganago, Abline, Bamba, Appuah

Paris Saint-Germain team news

The headline surrounding Luis Enrique's men would be about French superstar Kylian Mbappe with the 2018 World Cup winner reportedly destined to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

If Mbappe's decision to leave the club is final and his transfer saga could finally come to an end, the club veteran would be vying to say goodbye on a high and continue his goalscoring form domestically and in Europe this term.

The injury-absentees for the reigning champions include Sergio Rico (head), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Nuno Mendes (hamstring), Layvin Kurzawa (back), and Milan Skriniar (ankle).

Bradley Barcola could be pushed to the bench in favour of South Korean international Lee Kang-in despite the former's scintillating solo goal in Europe against Real Sociedad.

Paris Saint-Germain predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Hernandez, Beraldo; Ugarte, Ruiz; Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Mbappe, Kang-in.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10 Dec 2023 PSG 2-1 Nantes Ligue 1 5 Mar 2023 PSG 4-2 Nantes Ligue 1 4 Sept 2022 Nantes 0-3 PSG Ligue 1 31 Jul 2022 PSG 4-0 Nantes Super Cup 20 Feb 2022 Nantes 3-1 PSG Ligue 1

