Shreyas Rai

Nantes vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nantes vs Paris Saint-GermainNantesParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning champions and current Ligue 1 leaders PSG travel to the Stade de la Beaujoire to face a stumbling Nantes side.

Nantes ended their shambolic run of form with a crucial victory against Toulouse last week. The Canaries are 12th in the table and will have a daunting task lying in front of them as they cross swords with the record champions of France.

PSG dismantled Real Sociedad in the second half of the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie during the week as Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Bracola were on the scoresheet. The French heavyweights are looking sublime domestically as well as they are 11 points clear at the summit of the Ligue 1 table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Date:February 17, 2024
Kick-off time:3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
Venue:Stade de la Beaujoire

Nantes will welcome PSG to the Stade de la Beaujoire on February 17, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The Ligue 1 encounter between Nantes and PSG will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nantes team news

The absentees for Nantes include Bastien Meupiyou (knee), Remy Descamps (groin), Eray Comert (ankle), and Kelvin Amian (ankle).

Moses Simon would be vying for a start after returning to the squad from international duty after he finished one step short of the ultimate prize with Nigeria at the AFCON 2023.

Nantes predicted XI: Lafont; Castelletto, Pallois, Cozza, Duverne; Coco, Sissoko, Chirivella; Appuah, Mohamed, Simon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lafont, Descamps, Petric
Defenders:Hadjam, Castelletto, Merlin, Comert, Duverne, Meupiyou, Centonze, Pierre-Gabriel, Pallois, Zeze
Midfielders:Marquinhos, Simon, Sissoko, Adson, Moutoussamy, Douglas Augusto, Chirivella, Mollet, Diack, Coco
Forwards:Mohamed, Ganago, Abline, Bamba, Appuah

Paris Saint-Germain team news

The headline surrounding Luis Enrique's men would be about French superstar Kylian Mbappe with the 2018 World Cup winner reportedly destined to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

If Mbappe's decision to leave the club is final and his transfer saga could finally come to an end, the club veteran would be vying to say goodbye on a high and continue his goalscoring form domestically and in Europe this term.

The injury-absentees for the reigning champions include Sergio Rico (head), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Nuno Mendes (hamstring), Layvin Kurzawa (back), and Milan Skriniar (ankle).

Bradley Barcola could be pushed to the bench in favour of South Korean international Lee Kang-in despite the former's scintillating solo goal in Europe against Real Sociedad.

Paris Saint-Germain predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Hernandez, Beraldo; Ugarte, Ruiz; Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Mbappe, Kang-in.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
Defenders:Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele
Midfielders:Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
Forwards:K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
10 Dec 2023 PSG 2-1 NantesLigue 1
5 Mar 2023PSG 4-2 NantesLigue 1
4 Sept 2022Nantes 0-3 PSG Ligue 1
31 Jul 2022PSG 4-0 Nantes Super Cup
20 Feb 2022Nantes 3-1 PSG Ligue 1

Useful links

