Montréal vs New England: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Montréal and New England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Montreal are up against second placed New England Revolution in the league as they look to solidify their position for the play-offs.

The home side come into this on the back of a 3-2 win against Toronto in the league. Hernan Losada's side are currently 8th in the table with 32 points from 24 games and have scored 25 goals in that period.

New England, on the other hand, have come into this after a close loss on penalties to Queretaro in the Leagues Cup. Bruce Arena's side have won 12 of their 23 games so far, scoring 42 goals, third most in the league, so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Montréal vs New England kick-off time

Date: August 26th, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm EST Venue: Saputo Stadium

The game will be played at Saputo Stadium, home of Montreal, at 7:30pm ET on August 26.

How to watch Montréal vs New England online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Montréal team news

Losada's side has one injury concern, as Romell Quioto is unavailable for selection due to injury.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sirois, Pantemis, Ketterer Defenders: Waterman, Campbell, Corbo, Thorkelsson, Alvarez, Herrera, Brault-Guillard Midfielders: Wanyama, Piette, Jabang, Duke, Choiniere, Saliba, Kwizera, Rea, Hamdi Forwards: Lappaleinen, Milijevic, Lassiter, Opoku, Toye, Offor, Ibrahim, Vilsaint

New England team news

Apart from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic being linked with a move away to Chelsea, New England has a couple of injury problems as well. Henry Kessler, Maciel, Dylan Borrero are out with injury.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Jackson, Edward Jr Defenders: Romney, Makoun, Farrell, Gonzalez, Jones, Sweat, Spaulding, Bye Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, Rivera, Gil, McNamara, Bajraktarevic, Vrioni, Bou, Wood, Rennicks

Head-to-Head Record

The honours are split evenly between the two sides in their last four games in the league. New England has won two games, scoring four in each, while Montreal has won the other two.

Date Match Competition April 9th, 2023 New England 4-0 Montreal MLS September 18th, 2022 New England 0-1 Montreal MLS August 21st, 2022 Montreal 4-0 New England MLS September 30th, 2021 Montreal 1-4 New England MLS

