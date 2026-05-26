Today's game between Millonarios and O'Higgins will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Millonarios vs O'Higgins are listed below. Coverage is available across multiple platforms depending on your region.

Millonarios host O'Higgins in Copa Sudamericana Group C, a fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the group stage reaches a critical point.

Fabian Bustos's Millonarios side have been building momentum at the right time. Three wins from their last five matches, including a 2-4 away victory at Boston River in this competition, show a team with real attacking confidence on the continental stage.

The Colombian club drew 1-1 with Sao Paulo in their most recent Copa Sudamericana outing, a result that kept them in contention in a tight group. They currently sit second in Group C and know that a home win would strengthen their position considerably.

O'Higgins arrive under Lucas Bovaglio having lost their last two matches, including a 3-2 defeat to Boston River in the Copa Sudamericana on May 20. That result has put pressure on the Chilean side, who had shown defensive solidity earlier in the campaign with a 0-0 draw against Sao Paulo.

The visitors sit third in Group C, one place and one point behind Millonarios. A defeat in Bogotá would leave their hopes of advancing in serious trouble.

The head-to-head record between these sides favours O'Higgins, who won the only previous meeting 2-0 in April. Millonarios will be determined to reverse that result on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Millonarios vs O'Higgins live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Millonarios vs O'Higgins with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Millonarios head coach Fabian Bustos has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. O'Higgins manager Lucas Bovaglio is similarly without confirmed squad concerns, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the visiting side. No projected XI has been provided for either club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Millonarios have recorded three wins, two draws, and no losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Chico FC in domestic cup competition on May 23. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana and beat Patriotas 2-3 away in the cup. Their standout result in the run was a 2-4 victory at Boston River in this competition on May 7. Across the five matches, Millonarios have scored nine goals and conceded seven, showing a side that creates chances freely while remaining vulnerable at the back.

O'Higgins have a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 defeat to Boston River in the Copa Sudamericana on May 20, following a 0-1 loss to Universidad de Concepcion in the Chilean Primera Division. Before those setbacks, they drew 0-0 with Sao Paulo in this competition and won back-to-back matches, including a 2-0 victory over Boston River on April 29. O'Higgins kept clean sheets in two of their five matches, though their form has dipped noticeably in the most recent games.





Head-to-Head Record

MIL Last match OHI 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win O'Higgins 2 - 0 Millonarios 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





These two sides have one meeting on record from the provided data. O'Higgins hosted Millonarios on April 8, 2026 in the Copa Sudamericana group stage and won 2-0, giving the Chilean club the advantage in the head-to-head. That result puts O'Higgins ahead in the direct record between these clubs heading into this return fixture in Bogotá.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group C, Millonarios currently occupy second place while O'Higgins sit third, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millonarios vs O'Higgins today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: