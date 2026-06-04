Today's game between Mexico and Serbia will kick-off at Jun 4, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Mexico vs Serbia is available to watch across several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Mexico and Serbia meet in an international friendly as both nations use the remaining weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup to sharpen their preparations and settle squad decisions.

For Mexico, the stakes feel particularly close to home. Javier "Vasco" Aguirre's side are preparing to host the tournament, with El Tri's World Cup campaign opening against South Africa at Estadio Azteca on June 11. Every friendly at this stage is as much an evaluation as a warm-up.

Mexico arrive in strong form. They beat Australia 1-0 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 31, extending their unbeaten run in 2026. The victory was functional rather than spectacular, but it kept momentum building ahead of the tournament.

Serbia head into this fixture off the back of a difficult run. They lost 3-0 to Cape Verde on May 31, a result that will concern Dragan Stojković as his side attempt to find their footing before the World Cup begins. It was a sobering result for a squad that had beaten Saudi Arabia 2-1 in March.

With the World Cup now just days away, both coaches will be using this fixture to finalise their thinking on personnel, shape, and combinations. Squad decisions are being made in real time.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mexico vs Serbia, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mexico vs Serbia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. Injury and suspension information for both Mexico and Serbia will be updated closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

Form

Mexico have put together a solid run of results heading into this fixture, winning three and drawing two of their last five matches without a defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Australia on May 31, a narrow but composed victory that extended their unbeaten run in 2026. Earlier in the sequence, El Tri recorded a commanding 4-0 win over Iceland in February and drew 1-1 with Belgium before holding Portugal to a goalless draw in back-to-back friendlies in late March. Across the five games, Mexico have scored seven goals and conceded just one, reflecting a defensive solidity that Aguirre will want to carry into the tournament.

Serbia's recent form presents a sharper contrast. They have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 3-0 defeat to Cape Verde on May 31. That followed a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in March and a 3-0 loss to Spain in the same window. Earlier results include a 2-1 win over Latvia and a 2-0 defeat to England in UEFA World Cup qualification last November. Serbia have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last match SER 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Mexico 2 - 0 Serbia 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The available head-to-head data covers one previous meeting between these sides. That match took place on November 12, 2011, a friendly in which Mexico, as the home team, won 2-0 against Serbia.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Serbia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: