Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds and Burnley will kick-off at May 1, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Leeds vs Burnley in the United States are listed below. USA Network is the primary broadcaster for Premier League soccer stateside, with DirecTV Stream and Sling TV also carrying the game.

Leeds United host Burnley at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. With the season entering its final stretch, neither side can afford to treat this as a dead rubber.

Leeds arrive into this game carrying the hangover of FA Cup elimination. A 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Wembley ended their run at the semi-final stage, with Enzo Fernandez's header proving the difference. Daniel Farke's side had their moments — Brenden Aaronson went close early on — but they could not find a way through. The focus now returns entirely to the league.

Despite the Wembley disappointment, Leeds' Premier League form has been solid. Three wins from their last five top-flight outings, including a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 1-2 win at Manchester United, underline that this squad has genuine quality. Sitting 15th in the table, survival looks increasingly secure.

Burnley arrive in far more precarious circumstances. Scott Parker's side are 19th in the Premier League standings and have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions. A 4-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest and a 0-2 loss at Brighton paint a troubling picture of a team running short of answers.

The Clarets have conceded freely and scored rarely during this difficult run. With six first-team players currently sidelined through injury, Parker faces a selection headache at a moment when his squad can least afford it.

Elland Road will be loud and expectant. For Burnley, this is the kind of game that could define their season — or end their top-flight status.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds vs Burnley live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Leeds vs Burnley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Leeds are without Illan Gruev and Gudmundsson through injury, though no suspensions affect the squad. Farke's projected XI is expected to line up as follows: Darlow; Bijol, Struijk, Rodon; Okafor, Justin, Ampadu, Aaronson, Bogle; Tanaka; Calvert-Lewin.

Burnley have a more significant injury list to contend with, missing Beyer, Tuanzebe, Cullen, Roberts, Amdouni, and Mejbri. No suspensions are in place. The projected XI reads: Dubravka; Esteve, Humphreys, Ekdal, Walker; Laurent, Ward-Prowse, Hartman, Anthony; Tchaouna, Flemming. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Leeds have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea at Wembley. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Bournemouth in the Premier League, then beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 and won 1-2 at Manchester United in back-to-back league fixtures. Leeds have scored nine goals across those five games and conceded five.

Burnley's recent record makes for difficult reading: four defeats and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 0-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League. Prior to that, they were beaten 4-1 by Nottingham Forest and 0-2 by Brighton. Their sole point came from a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth in March. Burnley have scored just two goals across the five matches while conceding eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2025, when Burnley beat Leeds 2-0 in a Premier League fixture at Turf Moor. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 in a Championship match in January 2025, while Leeds won 1-0 at home against Burnley in the Championship in September 2024. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, Burnley hold two wins to Leeds' one, with two draws. The sides have scored a combined nine goals across those five encounters.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds currently sit 15th while Burnley are 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: