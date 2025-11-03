+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoLazio
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoCagliari
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Lazio vs Cagliari Italian Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's Italian Serie A soccer game between Lazio and Cagliari will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 03:45 pm Eastern Time, 12:45 pm Pacific Time.

Both sides go into this game sitting alongside one another in 13th and 14th place in the current Serie A standings. Lazio have, however, bounced back from their poor start to the season with a decent run of form that sees them unbeaten in their last five matches; a run that also includes a 1-0 win over Juventus. Cagliari, meanwhile, haven't tasted victory in the league since their 2-0 win over Parma in mid-September.

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

Live stream Lazio vs Cagliari worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Lazio, Cagliari or other Italian Serie A soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Italian Serie A Standings

Lazio vs Cagliari Recent Form

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CGL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lazio vs Cagliari H2H

LAZ

Last 5 matches

CGL

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lazio vs Cagliari Team News

Lazio vs Cagliari lineups

LazioHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-2-1

Home team crestCGL
94
I. Provedel
77
A. Marusic
29
M. Lazzari
13
A. Romagnoli
34
M. Gila
32
D. Cataldi
26
T. Basic
8
M. Guendouzi
10
C
M. Zaccagni
19
B. Dia
18
G. Isaksen
1
E. Caprile
2
M. Palestra
28
C
G. Zappa
26
Y. Mina
6
S. Luperto
90
M. Folorunsho
16
M. Prati
10
G. Gaetano
94
S. Esposito
8
M. Adopo
29
G. Borrelli

4-3-2-1

CGLAway team crest

LAZ
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Sarri

CGL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Pisacane

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

How to watch Lazio vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

Useful links

