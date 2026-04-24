Today's game between Juventus and Roma will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 6:30 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Juventus vs Roma Women are listed below. Fox Soccer Plus holds the broadcast rights for this fixture in the United States.

Juventus host Roma in a Serie A Femminile fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table. The Bianconere sit third, while Roma arrive as league leaders, making this one of the most consequential matches of the Italian women's football season.

Juventus come into this off the back of a 1-2 win away at Fiorentina earlier this month, though their recent form has been inconsistent. A draw against Genoa and a defeat to AC Milan in the weeks prior point to a side that has struggled to find the kind of sustained rhythm you would expect from a team with title ambitions.

Roma, by contrast, have been in strong form. Three wins in their last five Serie A Femminile matches, including a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Como Women, underline why they sit at the summit. Alessandro Spugna's side have shown they can grind out results and score goals in quantity.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of intrigue. Juventus won 4-3 when the sides met at home in March 2025, but Roma took the points in April of that year with a 1-2 result. Their most recent meeting, back in December 2025, ended 1-1 at Roma's ground.

With the title race very much alive, Roma will want to protect their lead at the top while Juventus need a win to keep pace. The pressure falls on both sets of players in different ways.

For everything you need to watch this match live, the TV channel and live stream details are below.

How to watch Juventus vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Juventus ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Roma are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided. Check back for the latest squad updates before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Juventus have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Fiorentina on April 4, while a goalless draw against Genoa preceded that result. A 0-1 defeat to AC Milan and a 2-2 draw with Ternana Femminile earlier in the run reflect the inconsistency that has defined their recent period. They also suffered a 0-2 loss to VfL Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League, scoring three goals and conceding six across the five matches.

Roma have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five games. Their most recent match ended 4-3 against Como Women on April 3, a result that demonstrated both their attacking output and occasional defensive vulnerability. A 1-2 win at Lazio and a 0-1 victory over Inter show they have been picking up points on the road with regularity. Roma scored ten goals and conceded nine across the five matches, making them both prolific and, at times, open at the back.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on December 6, 2025, when Roma hosted Juventus in Serie A Femminile and the match ended 1-1. Before that, Roma won 1-2 against Juventus on April 13, 2025, while Juventus recorded their biggest result in this run with a 4-3 home win on March 2, 2025. Across the last five meetings, Juventus hold two wins to Roma's two, with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined 16 goals.

Standings

In the current Serie A Femminile table, Roma sit first while Juventus are placed third, meaning the hosts need a positive result to close the gap on the league leaders.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: