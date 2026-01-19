Indiana Hoosiers vs Miami Hurricanes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The culmination of the 2025-26 college football season presents a matchup that few analysts predicted at the start of the autumn, yet it serves as the definitive statement on the sport's rapid evolution. On January 19, 2026, the No. 1 ranked Indiana Hoosiers will face off against the No. 10 ranked Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

This contest, often framed through the lens of a "Cinderella story" versus a "Resurgent Powerhouse," features two programs making their debut in the national title game during the playoff era. For the Hoosiers, the game represents an opportunity to complete the first 16-0 season in the history of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), capping a two-year turnaround that has redefined the possibilities for developmental programs in the era of the transfer portal and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies.

For the Hurricanes, the game is a homecoming of historic proportions, as they become the first team in the history of the College Football Playoff to compete for the national title on their own home turf.

The 2026 National Championship is a multi-network event, utilizing ESPN’s "Megacast" production model to provide tactical, regional, and technical feeds alongside the primary broadcast. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with coverage extending across linear television, digital streaming, and satellite radio.

The primary commentary team features Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, marking their 12th consecutive championship game as a duo and their 30th season together. Sideline reporting will be handled by Holly Rowe, assigned to the Indiana sideline, and Molly McGrath, assigned to the Miami sideline.

Indiana Hoosiers team news

The rise of the Indiana Hoosiers to the No. 1 ranking in college football is arguably the most significant story in the sport's modern history. Before the arrival of head coach Curt Cignetti, the Indiana football program was statistically the least successful in Power Five history, having compiled over 700 losses over 130 years.

The 2025-26 season has seen Indiana reach a perfect 15-0 mark, highlighted by a dominant +28.6 average scoring margin—the largest in college football this season. The Hoosier’s success is built upon a veteran roster. The average age of the starting lineup is approximately 23 years old, with many players being four or more years removed from high school.

At the center of the Hoosiers' offensive machine is quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner. Mendoza, a transfer from California, has emerged as the most fundamentally sound passer in the college game, completing 73% of his passes for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns against only six interceptions.

For Mendoza, the championship game is a homecoming, as he is a native of Miami and played high school football at Christopher Columbus High School, just miles from Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Hurricanes team news

The Miami Hurricanes enter the 2026 National Championship as the embodiment of the "12th team" narrative. As the final at-large selection in the 12-team playoff field, Miami faced an uphill battle that many believed would end in the first round. Instead, head coach Mario Cristobal’s squad has mounted a seven-game winning streak that has seen them dismantle some of the most prestigious programs in the SEC and Big Ten.

Miami are the first team in the modern playoff era to play for the championship in their home building, Hard Rock Stadium. This creates a unique atmosphere where, despite being the designated visiting team, the Hurricanes will benefit from the familiar climate, facilities, and a vocal local fan base.

Quarterback Carson Beck’s journey to the championship game is one of redemption and resilience. After a public and scrutinized transfer from Georgia following a frustrating 2024 season, Beck has found a home in Coral Gables. He has thrown for 3,581 yards and 29 touchdowns this season.

While he struggled with interceptions mid-season during losses to Louisville and SMU, Beck demonstrated his championship mettle in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Ole Miss. In that contest, he led two 75-yard touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, capped by a 3-yard game-winning touchdown run with 18 seconds remaining to secure a 31-27 victory.

Miami’s defense is defined by its ability to disrupt opposing backfields. Edge defenders Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor are both projected as first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Bain, a high-motor rusher, leads the Hurricanes with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss, while Mesidor has exploded for 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

IND - Form All Indiana Hoosiers 56 - 22 Oregon Ducks W

Indiana Hoosiers 38 - 3 Alabama Crimson Tide W

Ohio State Buckeyes 10 - 13 Indiana Hoosiers W

Purdue Boilermakers 3 - 56 Indiana Hoosiers W

Indiana Hoosiers 31 - 7 Wisconsin Badgers W MIA - Form All Ole Miss Rebels 27 - 31 Miami Hurricanes W

Ohio State Buckeyes 14 - 24 Miami Hurricanes W

Texas A&M Aggies 3 - 10 Miami Hurricanes W

Pittsburgh Panthers 7 - 38 Miami Hurricanes W

Virginia Tech Hokies 17 - 34 Miami Hurricanes W

