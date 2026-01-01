Indiana Hoosiers vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The landscape of collegiate football reaches a historical precipice on January 1, 2026, as the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, prepares to host a College Football Playoff (CFP) quarterfinal matchup of unprecedented proportions. In a season defined by the expansion of the playoff format to twelve teams, the meeting between the No. 1 seeded Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 9 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide serves as a referendum on the traditional power structures of the sport.

The Hoosiers, an unblemished 13-0 and the newly crowned champions of the Big Ten, represent the most rapid institutional turnaround in the history of the Football Bowl Subdivision. Conversely, the Crimson Tide, finishing at 11-3, arrive as a battle-hardened program that navigated the volatility of the post-Nick Saban era to secure a controversial but ultimately vindicated playoff berth.

This inaugural meeting between the two programs carries weight far beyond the final score, as it pits the nation’s first-ever Indiana Heisman winner against a dynasty that refuses to concede its relevance. As fans prepare for the "Granddaddy of Them All," the confluence of Pasadena’s tradition and the high-stakes reality of the modern playoff era promises an environment of intense scrutiny and high-octane competition.

The Indiana Hoosiers arrive in Pasadena as the most significant story in college football, having completed a transformation from an institutional afterthought to the nation's premier team in under 740 days. Under the direction of head coach Curt Cignetti, who won his second consecutive Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 2025, the program has abandoned its status as the "losingest" program in FBS history. The Hoosiers' perfect 13-0 season was punctuated by a 13-10 victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, a "Game of the Century" that reached a record-breaking 18.3 million viewers. This historic run has been fueled by an offense and defense that both rank in the top five nationally in scoring, a balance that has rendered them the only remaining unbeaten team in major college football.

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the Rose Bowl as a program that has successfully navigated the most significant leadership transition in its history. In the first season following Nick Saban's retirement, Kalen DeBoer has maintained the Tide’s presence in the national title hunt, finishing the regular season 11-3.

Despite the three-loss campaign—which included setbacks against Florida State, Oklahoma, and Georgia—the Tide’s high "strength of schedule" (ranked 7th nationally) and elite talent pool earned them the No. 9 seed.

While their inclusion in the playoff sparked debate among analysts who favored teams with fewer losses, Alabama silenced many doubters with a gritty 34-24 comeback victory over No. 8 Oklahoma in the CFP First Round. The victory in Norman, where Alabama erased a 17-0 deficit, highlighted the program’s inherent "dynasty experience" and resilience.

