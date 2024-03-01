Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from opposite ends of the EFL Championship table cross swords as Huddersfield Town host a determined and diligent Leeds United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town have managed three victories and two defeats in their previous five domestic outings as they have accumulated 37 points in 34 games. The Terriers are 19th in the league table and would want to replicate the heroics that they produced against Watford last time out.

Leeds United suffered a heartbreak at Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea dumped the Championship side out of the FA Cup in the 5th Round. Despite their exit, the Whites are just six points behind Leicester City in the table and would be vying to continue their domestic domination against Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United kick-off time

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET Venue: John Smith's Stadium

How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship match will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.

For live updates, viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Huddersfield Town team news

The injury concerns for Huddersfield include Rhys Healey (groin), Oliver Turton (Cruciate ligament), Michal Helik (knock), Josh Ruffels (groin), and Jaheim Headley (knee).

In attack, the Terriers would stick with Danny Ward who bagged a second-half brace against Watford to turn around the scoreline in favour of his side. If Ward is added to the attack, manager Andre Breitenreiter could swap the English forward for Dutch striker Delano Burgzorg or English forward Josh Koroma with the duo being preferred before Ward's brace.

Huddersfield Town predicted XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Nakayama; Kasumu, Matos, Hogg, Rudoni, Spencer; Burgzorg, Ward

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Chapman Defenders: Pearson, Nakayama, Balker, Lees, Jackson, Edwards, Spencer Midfielders: Hogg, Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Matos, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Radulovic, Phillips, Jones

Leeds United team news

The Whites have multiple names ruled out in defence with centre-back Stuart Dallas nursing a hip injury, right-back Sam Bryan recovering from a leg injury, and Dutch defender Pascal Struijk healing from a groin problem.

Mateo Joseph opened his Leeds goalscoring account with a brace against Chelsea as the English youngster scored on either side of half-time. He will likely continue on the flanks for the visitors.

The Whites will be bolstered by the return of forwards Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United predicted XI: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gray, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford



Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Oct 2023 Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Championship 7 Mar 2020 Leeds United 2-0 Huddersfield Championship 7 Dec 2019 Huddersfield 0-2 Leeds United Championship 5 Feb 2017 Huddersfield 2-1 Leeds United Championship 10 Sept 2016 Leeds United 0-1 Huddersfield Championship

