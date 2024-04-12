Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two top NWSL sides square off as Houston Dash welcome Washington Spirit to the Shell Energy Stadium in an intriguing clash.
Houston Dash are currently fifth in the standings having ended their winless streak against Bay FC in a scintillating five-goal thriller.
Washington Spirit, on the other hand, are two points above the home side with two wins in three games this season.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit kick-off time
|Date:
|April 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Shell Energy Stadium
Houston Dash and Washington Spirit lock horns at the Shell Energy Stadium on April 12, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Houston Dash and Washington Spirit will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the US.
Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the clash.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Houston Dash team news
Houston Dash will be without the services of Allysha Chapman and Katie Lind who are both out on maternity leave.
American defender Natalie Jacobs is confined to the treatment room owing to a hip issue while her counterpart Cece Kizer is sidelined owing to an ankle injury.
Mexican international Diana Ordonez scored a thundering brace in Dash's previous outing helping them earn a crucial victory.
Houston Dash predicted XI: Campbell; Petersen, Schmidt, Puntigam; Rubensson; Van Zanten, Sanchez, Andressa, Ordonez; Alozie, West.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alvarado, Campbell, Madden
|Defenders:
|Chapman, Desiano, Harris, Jacobs, Lind, Peterson, Soto
|Midfielders:
|Van Zanten, Solaun, Schmidt, Rubensson, Puntigam, Olivieri, Hirst, Alves, Briede
|Forwards:
|Alozie, Bachmann, Gareis, Kizer, Nagasato, Ordonez, Patterson, Sanchez, West
Washington Spirit team news
The Spirit will be without the services of marquee forward Civana Kuhlmann whose season has been cut short owing to a knee injury.
Ouleymata Sarr scored a crucial goal in her side's previous victory as she opened her scoring in the NWSL.
Washington Spirit predicted XI: Kingsbury; Butel, Carle, Staab, Heilferty; Sullivan, Metayer; Hatch, Kuhlmann, Sarr; Rodman
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Barnhart, Bosselmann, Kingsbury
|Defenders:
|Butel, Carle, Heilferty, Krueger, McKeown, Wiesner
|Midfielders:
|Bethune, Brown, Hershfelt, Metayer, Stainbrook, Sullivan
|Forwards:
|Hatch, Kuhlmann, Morris, Ratcliffe, Ricketts, Rodman, Sarr, Silano, Tanner
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20 Aug 2023
|Houston Dash 1-1 Washington Spirit
|NWSL
|23 Apr 2023
|Washington Spirit 0-0 Houston Dash
|NWSL
|2 Oct 2022
|Washington Spirit 1-2 Houston Dash
|NWSL
|28 Aug 2022
|Houston Dash 2-2 Washington Spirit
|NWSL
|31 Oct 2021
|Washington Spirit 1-0 Houston Dash
|NWSL