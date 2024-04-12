Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two top NWSL sides square off as Houston Dash welcome Washington Spirit to the Shell Energy Stadium in an intriguing clash.

Houston Dash are currently fifth in the standings having ended their winless streak against Bay FC in a scintillating five-goal thriller.

Washington Spirit, on the other hand, are two points above the home side with two wins in three games this season.

Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

Date: April 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

How to watch Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Houston Dash and Washington Spirit will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the clash.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Houston Dash will be without the services of Allysha Chapman and Katie Lind who are both out on maternity leave.

American defender Natalie Jacobs is confined to the treatment room owing to a hip issue while her counterpart Cece Kizer is sidelined owing to an ankle injury.

Mexican international Diana Ordonez scored a thundering brace in Dash's previous outing helping them earn a crucial victory.

Houston Dash predicted XI: Campbell; Petersen, Schmidt, Puntigam; Rubensson; Van Zanten, Sanchez, Andressa, Ordonez; Alozie, West.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alvarado, Campbell, Madden Defenders: Chapman, Desiano, Harris, Jacobs, Lind, Peterson, Soto Midfielders: Van Zanten, Solaun, Schmidt, Rubensson, Puntigam, Olivieri, Hirst, Alves, Briede Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Gareis, Kizer, Nagasato, Ordonez, Patterson, Sanchez, West

Washington Spirit team news

The Spirit will be without the services of marquee forward Civana Kuhlmann whose season has been cut short owing to a knee injury.

Ouleymata Sarr scored a crucial goal in her side's previous victory as she opened her scoring in the NWSL.

Washington Spirit predicted XI: Kingsbury; Butel, Carle, Staab, Heilferty; Sullivan, Metayer; Hatch, Kuhlmann, Sarr; Rodman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barnhart, Bosselmann, Kingsbury Defenders: Butel, Carle, Heilferty, Krueger, McKeown, Wiesner Midfielders: Bethune, Brown, Hershfelt, Metayer, Stainbrook, Sullivan Forwards: Hatch, Kuhlmann, Morris, Ratcliffe, Ricketts, Rodman, Sarr, Silano, Tanner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Aug 2023 Houston Dash 1-1 Washington Spirit NWSL 23 Apr 2023 Washington Spirit 0-0 Houston Dash NWSL 2 Oct 2022 Washington Spirit 1-2 Houston Dash NWSL 28 Aug 2022 Houston Dash 2-2 Washington Spirit NWSL 31 Oct 2021 Washington Spirit 1-0 Houston Dash NWSL

