Today's game between Gibraltar and British Virgin Islands will kick-off at Jun 3, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Gibraltar vs British Virgin Islands is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gibraltar host British Virgin Islands in an international friendly, with both sides using the match to build momentum ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.

Gibraltar arrive at this game on the back of a difficult run of results. Juanjo Ortega's side suffered five consecutive defeats across UEFA Nations League and World Cup qualifying, conceding heavily against stronger European opposition.

The British Virgin Islands come in with a contrasting recent record. They claimed back-to-back wins in their most recent outings, including a 4-0 victory over Anguilla, and have shown genuine improvement across their last five matches in friendly competition.

For Gibraltar, this fixture offers a chance to end a losing streak and restore confidence in front of their own supporters. A win would carry real psychological value after a tough qualifying campaign.

The BVI will be looking to carry their positive form into this contest. They drew with Cayman Islands before that Anguilla win, suggesting a team finding its footing under organised conditions.

With no competitive points on the line, both coaches have the freedom to experiment with personnel and shape. Expect a match where squad depth and tactical flexibility will be tested.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Gibraltar vs British Virgin Islands, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gibraltar vs British Virgin Islands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for Gibraltar ahead of this friendly. Injury and suspension information is not currently available, and no probable lineup has been announced. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

British Virgin Islands have also not released squad or team news details at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI information is available for the away side. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

Gibraltar have lost all five of their most recent matches, recording a record of zero wins, zero draws, and five defeats. Their last outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Latvia in UEFA Nations League C qualification, and they also lost the previous meeting with Latvia 0-1. Across the five matches, Gibraltar were beaten by Croatia, Montenegro, and Czechia, conceding 13 goals while scoring just two. That run against high-quality European opposition reflects the gap in class Gibraltar faced during the qualifying period.

British Virgin Islands have picked up three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Anguilla, and they also beat the Bahamas 6-0 in November 2025. A draw against Cayman Islands and a 4-1 loss to Grenada round out the five-game stretch. The BVI have scored 14 goals across those five games, showing genuine attacking output in friendly competition.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Gibraltar and British Virgin Islands. This appears to be a rare or first-time fixture between the two sides based on the available records.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gibraltar vs British Virgin Islands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: