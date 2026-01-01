Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The convergence of the 2025 college football season culminates in a historic postseason confrontation at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, as the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff.
Scheduled for January 1, 2026, this matchup represents a critical juncture in the second year of the expanded playoff format, pitting two of the Southeastern Conference’s most prolific programs against one another for the second time in three months.
The 92nd edition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl serves as the venue for this high-stakes rematch, following a regular-season encounter in Athens that fundamentally altered the defensive trajectories of both teams.
Georgia Bulldogs team news
The identity of the 2025 Georgia team has been defined by the maturation of redshirt junior quarterback Gunner Stockton. Having transitioned from a reserve role to a national standout, Stockton demonstrated elite efficiency and poise, particularly in the season’s most critical moments.
In the SEC Championship, Stockton earned MVP honors by completing 20 of 26 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns, while also contributing 39 rushing yards to neutralize the Crimson Tide’s pass rush.
Over the course of 13 games, Stockton accounted for 2,691 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing seventh in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting—the highest finish for a Georgia quarterback since 2022