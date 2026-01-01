Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The convergence of the 2025 college football season culminates in a historic postseason confrontation at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, as the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff.

Scheduled for January 1, 2026, this matchup represents a critical juncture in the second year of the expanded playoff format, pitting two of the Southeastern Conference’s most prolific programs against one another for the second time in three months.

The 92nd edition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl serves as the venue for this high-stakes rematch, following a regular-season encounter in Athens that fundamentally altered the defensive trajectories of both teams.

Georgia Bulldogs team news

The identity of the 2025 Georgia team has been defined by the maturation of redshirt junior quarterback Gunner Stockton. Having transitioned from a reserve role to a national standout, Stockton demonstrated elite efficiency and poise, particularly in the season’s most critical moments.

In the SEC Championship, Stockton earned MVP honors by completing 20 of 26 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns, while also contributing 39 rushing yards to neutralize the Crimson Tide’s pass rush.

Over the course of 13 games, Stockton accounted for 2,691 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing seventh in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting—the highest finish for a Georgia quarterback since 2022

Ole Miss Rebels team news

The Rebels’ offensive success has been anchored by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, a transfer from Division II Ferris State who has become one of the premier dual-threat weapons in the country. Chambliss was named the 2025 SEC Newcomer of the Year after throwing for 3,298 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also recording 506 rushing yards and 8 rushing scores. His efficiency rating of 158.8 and his ability to limit turnovers—throwing only three interceptions on over 300 pass attempts—allowed the Rebels to lead the SEC in total offense, averaging nearly 500 yards per game. Supporting Chambliss is sophomore running back Kewan Lacy, who emerged as one of the nation's most elusive runners, forcing over 100 missed tackles and scoring 21 touchdowns during the regular season.