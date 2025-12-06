+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoNottingham Forest
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Everton vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news,

Everton will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League match. 

Everton are strictly at mid-table both in position and in terms of quality at the moment, while Forest are struggling to string wins together to climb up from their 16th spot. Both teams are desperate for points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Hill Dickinson Stadium

The match will be played on Saturday at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

EvertonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNFO
1
J. Pickford
2
N. Patterson
16
V. Mykolenko
15
J. O'Brien
6
J. Tarkowski
18
J. Grealish
37
J. Garner
22
K. Dewsbury-Hall
10
I. Ndiaye
24
C. Alcaraz
11
T. Barry
26
M. Sels
37
N. Savona
3
N. Williams
5
Murillo
31
N. Milenkovic
21
O. Hutchinson
7
C. Hudson-Odoi
8
E. Anderson
6
I. Sangare
10
M. Gibbs-White
19
I. Jesus

4-2-3-1

NFOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Dyche

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton team news

Everton remain without Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman, who are both recovering from hamstring issues, while Merlin Rohl is still out following hernia surgery.

Michael Keane was also absent for the midweek victory over Bournemouth due to an undisclosed concern.

In terms of discipline, Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam will also be unavailable.

Nottingham Forest team news

As for Nottingham Forest, their treatment room remains busy. Ola Aina, Dilane Bakwa and Douglas Luiz are all dealing with thigh problems, Chris Wood and Angus Gunn are sidelined with knee injuries.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is working his way back from a groin issue. Taiwo Awoniyi is also still recovering from a muscle injury.

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

NFO

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

6

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

