How to watch today's Everton vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everton will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Premier League match.

Everton are strictly at mid-table both in position and in terms of quality at the moment, while Forest are struggling to string wins together to climb up from their 16th spot. Both teams are desperate for points.

How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

The match will be played on Saturday at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton remain without Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman, who are both recovering from hamstring issues, while Merlin Rohl is still out following hernia surgery.

Michael Keane was also absent for the midweek victory over Bournemouth due to an undisclosed concern.

In terms of discipline, Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam will also be unavailable.

Nottingham Forest team news

As for Nottingham Forest, their treatment room remains busy. Ola Aina, Dilane Bakwa and Douglas Luiz are all dealing with thigh problems, Chris Wood and Angus Gunn are sidelined with knee injuries.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is working his way back from a groin issue. Taiwo Awoniyi is also still recovering from a muscle injury.

