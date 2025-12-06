How to watch today's Derby County vs Leicester City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Derby County will host Leicester City on Saturday at Pride Park Stadium in a Championship match.

Derby ranks 11th in the table, while Leicester are 16th, setting up a mid-table East Midlands derby with both sides needing points to climb higher.

How to watch Derby vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Derby vs Leicester kick-off time

Championship - Championship Pride Park

The match will be played on Saturday at Pride Park Stadium, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Derby vs Leicester Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Eustace Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Cifuentes

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Derby team news

Derby will have to cope without top scorer Morris until after the turn of the year.

He is joined on the injury list by David Ozoh, who is recovering from a thigh problem, and Lewis Travis, who is working back from a calf issue.

Leicester team news

In goal, Jakub Stolarczyk has been absent for the last five league matches because of a groin injury.

Leicester also have other concerns, as Caleb Okoli is out with a shoulder problem and Victor Kristiansen remains unavailable due to a knee injury.

