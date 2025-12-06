+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoDerby
Pride Park
team-logoLeicester
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Derby County vs Leicester City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Derby and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby County will host Leicester City on Saturday at Pride Park Stadium in a Championship match.  

Derby ranks 11th in the table, while Leicester are 16th, setting up a mid-table East Midlands derby with both sides needing points to climb higher.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Derby vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Derby vs Leicester kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Pride Park

The match will be played on Saturday at Pride Park Stadium, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Derby vs Leicester Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Eustace

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Cifuentes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Derby team news

Derby will have to cope without top scorer Morris until after the turn of the year.

He is joined on the injury list by David Ozoh, who is recovering from a thigh problem, and Lewis Travis, who is working back from a calf issue. 

Leicester team news

In goal, Jakub Stolarczyk has been absent for the last five league matches because of a groin injury.

Leicester also have other concerns, as Caleb Okoli is out with a shoulder problem and Victor Kristiansen remains unavailable due to a knee injury.

Form

DER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

DER

Last 5 matches

LEI

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

