Deportivo Tachira vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Deportivo Tachira and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing clash in Group H of the CONMEBOL Libertadores, Argentine heavyweights River Plate square off against Venezuelan side Deportivo Tachira.

Deportivo Tachira have garnered two wins in their previous three encounters in the Venezuelan Primera Division and they would be looking to spring a surprise against their South American rivals.

River Plate, on the other hand, finished the first phase of the Argentine Division seeded in fourth place of Group A as they look to kick off their Group H campaign on a high.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Deportivo Tachira vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: April 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo

Deportivo Tachira welcomes River Plate to the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo on April 2, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Deportivo Tachira vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN Sports in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Tachira team news

Maurice Cova will play a crucial role for the hosts having scored thrice in the domestic league this season alongside one assist.

Yaniel Hernandez and Nelson Hernandez have three goal contributions a piece and they could play an integral role for Tachira.

Deportivo Tachira predicted XI: Camargo; Camacho, Benitez, Diaz; Vargas, Robles, Cova, Figueroa; Hernandez, Castillo, Chacon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Camargo, Araque Defenders: Camacho, Benitez, Diaz, Calzadilla, Vivas, Y. Hernandez, N. Hernandez Midfielders: Vargas, Robles, Cova, Figueroa, Diaz, Saggiomo, Sosa, Castillo Forwards: Hernandez, Castillo, Chacon, Mendoza, Rios

River Plate team news

Pity Martinez is still confined to the treatment room because of a cruciate ligament tear which is scheduled to keep the Argentine out of action until September.

Real Madrid-linked Franco Mastantuono is also doubtful with a thigh problem after the young prodigy has been heavily linked to switch to Spain.

River Plate predicted XI: Armani; Herrera, Gonzalez Pires, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Simon, Villagra, Aliendro; Echeverri; Solari, Borja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: P. Diaz, Boselli, D. Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, Funes Mori, E. Diaz, Casco, Sant'Anna, Herrera Midfielders: Villagra, Fonseca, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Simon, Echeverri, Barco, Mastantuono, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez Forwards: Colidio, Borja, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

