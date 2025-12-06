How to watch today's Alaves vs Real Sociedad La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Alavés will host Real Sociedad on Saturday at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, in a La Liga match.

Alavés sits 14th with 15 points from 14 games, while Real Sociedad is 10th with 16 points. The hosts recently picked up a win after suffering three losses in a row, whereas the visitors have only lost one out of their last five fixtures.

How to watch Alaves vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mendizorroza

The match will be played on Saturday at Estadio de Mendizorroza, with kick-off at 10.15 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves team news

Alaves will have to cope without Antonio Blanco, who must serve a one-match ban after reaching the yellow-card limit in the loss to Barcelona.

On the positive side, the hosts head into the fixture with a clean bill of health.

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad, however, are dealing with several absences. Orri Oskarsson, Mikel Oyarzabal, Yangel Herrera and Inaki Ruperez are all ruled out through injury.

Both Igor Zubeldia and Luka Sucic remain in serious doubt for the trip.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

