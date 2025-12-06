+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves
Estadio Mendizorroza
Real Sociedad
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Alaves vs Real Sociedad La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Alavés will host Real Sociedad on Saturday at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, in a La Liga match.  

Alavés sits 14th with 15 points from 14 games, while Real Sociedad is 10th with 16 points. The hosts recently picked up a win after suffering three losses in a row, whereas the visitors have only lost one out of their last five fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Alaves vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Mendizorroza

The match will be played on Saturday at Estadio de Mendizorroza, with kick-off at 10.15 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

Deportivo Alaves
4-1-4-1
Formation
4-2-3-1

4-1-4-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestRSO
1
A. Sivera
24
V. Parada
14
N. Tenaglia
5
J. Pacheco
17
J. Otto
4
D. Suarez
19
P. Ibanez
20
Calebe
6
A. Guevara
21
A. Rebbach
15
L. Boye
1
A. Remiro
17
S. Gomez
31
J. Martin
16
D. Caleta-Car
2
J. Aramburu
23
B. Mendez
4
J. Gorrotxategi
11
G. Guedes
14
T. Kubo
18
C. Soler
15
U. Sadiq

4-2-3-1

RSOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Coudet

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Francisco

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Deportivo Alaves team news

Alaves will have to cope without Antonio Blanco, who must serve a one-match ban after reaching the yellow-card limit in the loss to Barcelona.

On the positive side, the hosts head into the fixture with a clean bill of health.

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad, however, are dealing with several absences. Orri Oskarsson, Mikel Oyarzabal, Yangel Herrera and Inaki Ruperez are all ruled out through injury.

Both Igor Zubeldia and Luka Sucic remain in serious doubt for the trip.

Form

ALA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

RSO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALA

Last 5 matches

RSO

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

