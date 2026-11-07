How to watch Club Brugge vs Anderlecht with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Jan Breydel Stadion

Club Brugge host Anderlecht at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in a First Division A fixture that pits the league leaders against a side fighting to close the gap at the top.

Ivan Leko's side arrive in exceptional form. Five wins from five across all competitions tell the story of a team that has hit its stride, and that run includes a memorable Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven last time out.

Anderlecht, managed by Vitor Bruno, come into this match with a different kind of momentum. They beat Westerlo 4-1 in the league and followed that with a 2-0 Europa League win over Salzburg, but a heavy 4-0 defeat to Gent earlier in October remains fresh in the memory.

The Belgian title race adds weight to this fixture. Club Brugge sit first in the Jupiler League standings, while Anderlecht occupy fifth place, making this a match with real implications for both clubs' ambitions this season.

For Anderlecht, a win in Bruges would signal genuine title intent. For Club Brugge, three points would extend their grip on top spot and underline their status as the team to beat in Belgium right now.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Club Brugge vs Anderlecht.

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