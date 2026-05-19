Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Tottenham will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 3:15 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

US viewers can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live via Peacock or NBCSN. Full TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may find that your usual streaming service is geo-blocked. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows you to connect to a server in your home country and access your subscriptions as normal, wherever you are in the world.

- **Peacock** — [Watch live](https://imp.i305175.net/c/3589123/3231484/11640?subId1=GOAL-EPG) - **NBCSN** — [Live stream](https://imp.i305175.net/Y9kAjr)

Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries considerable weight for both clubs as the season reaches its conclusion.

For Chelsea, it is a match played under the long shadow of a turbulent campaign. The Blues were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup final, and captain Reece James has since issued a public apology to supporters over the club's lack of results. The appointment of Xabi Alonso on a four-year contract, confirmed this week, signals that a new chapter is coming — but it will not begin until July 1, meaning this fixture is still played in the context of a season that has fallen well short of expectations.

Tottenham arrive at Stamford Bridge in their own precarious position. Sitting in the bottom half of the table, Spurs carry a lengthy injury list into the match, with several key figures unavailable across multiple positions.

The rivalry between these two London clubs has produced some sharp football in recent seasons. Chelsea have generally had the better of the recent meetings, though Tottenham have shown they are capable of making life difficult, as a 3-4 thriller at their own ground in December 2024 demonstrated.

For Chelsea, there is the added backdrop of a fanbase that has been asked to show patience through a prolonged period of underperformance. This is the kind of fixture where pride, if nothing else, demands a response.

Read on for full details on how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Chelsea are without Jamie Gittens and Estevao through injury, though Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Cole Palmer are all included in a projected XI that also features Filip Joergensen in goal, with Joao Pedro leading the attack.

Tottenham head into the match with a significantly depleted squad. Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke, Guglielmo Vicario, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, and Mohammed Kudus are all listed as unavailable through injury. Adam Kinsky is projected to start in goal, with Richarlison leading the line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Chelsea arrive at this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, picking up a single victory against Leeds in the FA Cup. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final, and they have also lost to Nottingham Forest and Brighton in the Premier League during that run. A draw with Liverpool was the only positive league result. Across those five matches, Chelsea scored five goals and conceded six.

Tottenham have been more consistent, taking seven points from their last five Premier League games. They beat Aston Villa 2-1 and Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in back-to-back away wins, though they have drawn twice — against Leeds and Brighton — and suffered a defeat at Sunderland. Their most recent match ended 1-1 at Leeds.





Head-to-Head Record





Chelsea have dominated the recent head-to-head record between these clubs. The most recent meeting, played at Tottenham's ground in November 2025, ended 1-0 to Chelsea. In five Premier League meetings across this dataset, Chelsea have won four times, with Tottenham failing to win any. The series has not lacked drama — a 3-4 result at Spurs in December 2024 stands out as the most chaotic of the recent encounters — but the overall pattern has been one of Chelsea superiority in this fixture.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit in mid-table in tenth place, while Tottenham find themselves in 17th — close enough to the bottom of the division to make this fixture meaningful in terms of where Spurs finish the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: