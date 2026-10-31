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Liga MX
team-logoCF America
Estadio Banorte
team-logoToluca
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Watch CF America vs. Toluca live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
CF America vs Toluca
CF America
Toluca
Liga MX

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch CF America vs Toluca in live Liga MX action today.

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How to watch CF America vs Toluca with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesUnivision
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 15
Estadio Banorte

CF America host Toluca at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits the division's pace-setters against a side still searching for consistency at the wrong moment in the season.

Guillermo Almada's América sit top of the Apertura table and have been the most compelling attacking side in the division. Their recent results — including a 5-2 win at Atlas and a 5-3 victory at Leon — speak to a team with genuine title ambitions and the firepower to back them up.

Toluca arrive in a different frame of mind. Antonio Mohamed's side have drawn four of their last five Liga MX matches, a run that has stalled what had been a promising campaign. The Diablos Rojos sit fifth in the standings and need a result here to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tightly contested, and Toluca have shown in recent seasons that they are capable of getting results against América. But the gap in current form is difficult to ignore.

For América, a home win would reinforce their position at the summit. For Toluca, this is a chance to prove their Apertura challenge is still alive. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

Team news & squads

CF America vs Toluca Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Almada
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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