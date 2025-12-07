How to watch today's Celtic vs Hearts Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Celtic will host Hearts on Sunday at Celtic Park in Glasgow for a Scottish Premiership match.

Celtic and Hearts are tied at the top of the table with 32 points. Third-placed Motherwell are six points behind the top two.

Celtic vs Hearts kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Celtic Park

The match will be played on Sunday at Celtic Park, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Marcelo Saracchi is a doubt after being withdrawn before the break in the previous match, potentially adding his name to a list of absentees that already includes Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston and Jota.

Hearts team news

Hearts are also still hampered by a number of fitness problems, with Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof, Ageu and Finlay Pollock all expected to stay out of action.

