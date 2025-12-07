+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Celtic vs Hearts Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will host Hearts on Sunday at Celtic Park in Glasgow for a Scottish Premiership match.

Celtic and Hearts are tied at the top of the table with 32 points. Third-placed Motherwell are six points behind the top two. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Celtic vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Celtic vs Hearts kick-off time

The match will be played on Sunday at Celtic Park, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Celtic vs Hearts Probable lineups

Celtic team news

Marcelo Saracchi is a doubt after being withdrawn before the break in the previous match, potentially adding his name to a list of absentees that already includes Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston and Jota.

Hearts team news

Hearts are also still hampered by a number of fitness problems, with Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof, Ageu and Finlay Pollock all expected to stay out of action.

Head-to-Head Record

CEL

Last 5 matches

HEA

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

13

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

