LaLiga - LaLiga Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Levante will kick-off at May 12, 2026, 1:00 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Celta Vigo vs Levante are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United States via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the US and cannot access your usual broadcaster, a VPN may allow you to stream the match through a service you already subscribe to. Connect to a server in the appropriate region, log in as normal, and stream through your chosen platform.

Celta Vigo host Levante at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine significance at both ends of the table. With the season winding down, the stakes could not be more different for the two clubs arriving at this point.

Celta sit sixth in LaLiga but their recent form has been uneven. Back-to-back wins over Elche and Atletico Madrid — the latter a 1-0 victory on the road — have injected some life back into their campaign after a difficult run that included defeats to Villarreal, Barcelona, and Freiburg in the Europa League.

Iker Aspas remains the heartbeat of this side. The veteran forward's influence on Celta's attacking play is total, and his ability to produce in big moments will be central to whatever Javier Rueda's side can achieve in the final weeks.

Levante arrive in a far more precarious position. Sitting 19th in the table, the Granotas are fighting to avoid relegation, and their recent form has been a mixture of promise and collapse. A 5-1 thrashing at Villarreal on May 2 was a damaging blow, but they recovered to beat Osasuna 3-2 just days later, showing that this squad has not given up.

That win over Osasuna on May 8 will have provided a lift, but Levante's injury list is long and the task of taking points from a Celta side playing at home is a difficult one. Every point away from the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia matters enormously now.

This is a fixture where Celta will look to press their home advantage and cement their European ambitions, while Levante must find the kind of resilience that produced those wins over Sevilla and Getafe earlier in the run.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celta Vigo vs Levante, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Levante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Celta Vigo head into this fixture without Matias Vecino, Carl Starfelt, and Marcos Roman, all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI reads: I. Radu; Y. Lago, J. Rodriguez, A. Nunez, S. Carreira; F. Lopez, I. Aspas, H. Alvarez; I. Moriba, F. Jutgla.

Levante carry a significant injury list into the match, with C. Alvarez, I. Romero, A. Primo, and U. Elgezabal all unavailable. No suspensions are reported for the away side. Their projected XI is: M. Ryan; J. Toljan, A. De La Fuente, M. Moreno, M. Sanchez; K. Tunde, V. Garcia, J. Olasagasti; O. Rey, P. Martinez, C. Espi. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Celta Vigo have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on May 9, which followed a 3-1 home victory over Elche on May 3. Before that run of form, Celta lost to Villarreal 2-1, fell 1-0 at home to Barcelona, and were beaten 3-1 by Freiburg in the Europa League. Those two recent wins represent a clear upturn after a difficult stretch.

Levante arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent match was a 3-2 win at home to Osasuna on May 8, while their heaviest result in the run was a 5-1 defeat at Villarreal on May 2. Back-to-back wins over Sevilla, 2-0, and Getafe, 1-0, earlier in the sequence showed their capacity to string results together. The draw at Espanyol and the Villarreal loss frame a run that has been inconsistent but not without encouragement.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on November 2, 2025, when Celta Vigo won 2-1 away at Levante in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Celta hold the stronger record, winning three times to Levante's none, with two draws. The two draws came in February 2022 at Balaidos, finishing 1-1, and in October 2020 at Levante, also 1-1.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Celta Vigo sit sixth while Levante are placed 19th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Levante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: