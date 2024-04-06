Chivas vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chivas look to continue their winning momentum in the Liga MX as they face a struggling Puebla outfit.
Chivas are currently 11th in the Liga MX Clausura phase as they hope to seal a playoff spot with wins in their last three games.
Puebla, on the other hand, will be vying to put a full stop to a disastrous campaign as they are seeded at the foot of the Mexican ladder.

CD Guadalajara vs Puebla kick-off time
|Date:
|April 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:05 pm ET / 6:05 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Akron
The Estadio Akron will host the clash between Chivas and Puebla on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
The two sides will kick off the fixture at 9:05 pm ET / 6:05 pm PT in the US.
How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX clash will be there to watch on multiple channels with Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and Telemundo all showing the intriguing clash.
Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
CD Guadalajara team news
Mexican international Pavel Perez is the solitary player ruled out for Chivas with the midfielder nursing a muscle injury.
Ricardo Marin scored his fourth goal of the campaign against Monterrey as the forward looks to continue his goal-scoring form.
Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Calderon, Briseno, Orozco; Mozo, Beltran, Gutierrez, Guzman, Garcia; Alvarado, Marin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo
|Midfielders:
|Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez
Puebla team news
Daniel Alvarez remains sidelined because of his knock while Facundo Waller is yet to recover from his knee issue.
Puebla predicted XI: Rodríguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Navarro, Álvarez; Sansores, Cavallini
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez
|Defenders:
|Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona
|Midfielders:
|Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21 Oct 2023
|Puebla 0-2 Chivas
|Liga MX Apertura
|11 Mar 2023
|Puebla 1-0 Chivas
|Liga MX Clausura
|10 Oct 2022
|Puebla 6-5 Chivas
|Liga MX Apertura Playoff
|11 Sept 2022
|Chivas 1-0 Puebla
|Liga MX Apertura
|27 Feb 2022
|Chias 2-3 Puebla
|Liga MX Clausura