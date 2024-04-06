Chivas vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas look to continue their winning momentum in the Liga MX as they face a struggling Puebla outfit.

Chivas are currently 11th in the Liga MX Clausura phase as they hope to seal a playoff spot with wins in their last three games.

Puebla, on the other hand, will be vying to put a full stop to a disastrous campaign as they are seeded at the foot of the Mexican ladder.

CD Guadalajara vs Puebla kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:05 pm ET / 6:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron

The Estadio Akron will host the clash between Chivas and Puebla on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The two sides will kick off the fixture at 9:05 pm ET / 6:05 pm PT in the US.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX clash will be there to watch on multiple channels with Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, and Telemundo all showing the intriguing clash.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Mexican international Pavel Perez is the solitary player ruled out for Chivas with the midfielder nursing a muscle injury.

Ricardo Marin scored his fourth goal of the campaign against Monterrey as the forward looks to continue his goal-scoring form.

Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Calderon, Briseno, Orozco; Mozo, Beltran, Gutierrez, Guzman, Garcia; Alvarado, Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez

Puebla team news

Daniel Alvarez remains sidelined because of his knock while Facundo Waller is yet to recover from his knee issue.

Puebla predicted XI: Rodríguez; Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva, Angulo; Velasco, De Buen, Navarro, Álvarez; Sansores, Cavallini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Licona, Fraga, Gomez Defenders: Gustavo, Pereira, Silva, Angulo, de los Santos, García, Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona Midfielders: Diaz, De Buen, Carabajal, Zavala, Aguilar, Zago, Herrera, Navarro, Baltazar, Waller, Gonzalez Forwards: Martinez, Barragan, Alvarez, Velasco, Sánchez, Naranjo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Oct 2023 Puebla 0-2 Chivas Liga MX Apertura 11 Mar 2023 Puebla 1-0 Chivas Liga MX Clausura 10 Oct 2022 Puebla 6-5 Chivas Liga MX Apertura Playoff 11 Sept 2022 Chivas 1-0 Puebla Liga MX Apertura 27 Feb 2022 Chias 2-3 Puebla Liga MX Clausura

