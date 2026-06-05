Today's game between Canada and Ireland will kick-off at Jun 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Canada vs Ireland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Canada host the Republic of Ireland at Stade Saputo in Montreal in an international friendly, the second and final warm-up match for Jesse Marsch's side before their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign begins on home soil.

The timing could hardly be more charged. Canada open their historic home World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, making this a genuine dress rehearsal rather than a routine friendly. A sold-out Stade Saputo will provide the backdrop.

Marsch's squad has been navigating a difficult build-up. Nine players named in the 26-man group are managing injuries of varying severity, and the situation around star left back Alphonso Davies has drawn particular attention. The Bayern Munich defender has spoken openly about the mental toll of his recent injury setbacks, with his availability for the World Cup opener still in doubt.

Ireland arrive in good shape. Heimir Hallgrímsson's side beat Qatar 1-0 last week and hammered Grenada 5-0 earlier in May, giving them back-to-back wins heading into this fixture. The Boys in Green carry genuine momentum and will not be content to simply run down the clock in Montreal.

For Canada, Jonathan David's fitness and his potential partnership in attack with Cyle Larin remain among the talking points ahead of the World Cup. Marsch is expected to use this game to manage minutes carefully and settle on combinations before the tournament begins.

If you want to watch Canada vs Ireland live, TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Canada vs Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official injury or suspension data has been confirmed for Canada ahead of this fixture. Marsch's squad has been dealing with a significant injury list throughout the camp, with nine of the 26 named players managing some form of physical issue. Alphonso Davies, the captain and first-choice left back, is a doubt and has been open about the difficulty of his recent injury setbacks. No probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Ireland have not released official lineup or injury information ahead of the match. No probable lineup data is available at this stage. Further details will be added as they emerge.

Form

Canada have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan on June 2, which followed a goalless draw with Tunisia in April. Canada drew 2-2 with Iceland in late March, beat Guatemala 1-0 in January, and defeated Venezuela 2-0 in November 2025. Across those five matches, Canada scored five goals and conceded two.

Ireland have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Qatar on May 28, which came after a commanding 5-0 win over Grenada on May 16. Ireland drew 0-0 with North Macedonia in March, lost 2-2 to Czechia in World Cup qualification in late March, and beat Hungary 3-2 in November 2025. The Boys in Green have scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last match IRL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Ireland 3 - 0 Canada 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have met only once in the available data. Ireland beat Canada 3-0 in a friendly on November 18, 2003, with Ireland as the home side. That result gives Ireland the edge in the head-to-head record from the matches on file.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: