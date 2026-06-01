Today's game between Bulgaria and Montenegro will kick-off at Jun 1, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bulgaria vs Montenegro in the United States are listed below.

Bulgaria and Montenegro meet in an international friendly, with both sides using the fixture to fine-tune preparations ahead of upcoming commitments.

Bulgaria arrive in decent shape after a productive March window. They picked up back-to-back wins against Indonesia and Solomon Islands, and will be looking to carry that momentum into a tougher test against Balkan opposition.

Montenegro's recent form is more mixed. A win over Andorra was followed by a defeat to Slovenia in their last outing, leaving Miodrag Radulovic's side with work to do ahead of a summer that matters.

These two nations know each other well. Their meetings across European Championship qualifying have produced competitive, tight encounters, and there is no reason to expect anything different here.

For both squads, this is an opportunity to give fringe players minutes and test tactical setups in a low-stakes environment before the competitive calendar resumes.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Bulgaria vs Montenegro, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Montenegro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for Bulgaria ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Montenegro are similarly without confirmed squad information. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been released. Further details are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Bulgaria head into this fixture on the back of three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Indonesia in March 2026, following a commanding 10-2 win against Solomon Islands days earlier. Their two defeats in that run came against Turkiye, who won 2-0, and Spain, who won 4-0, both in UEFA World Cup qualification. Across those five games, Bulgaria scored 15 goals and conceded 8.

Montenegro have won three and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 defeat to Slovenia in March 2026, though they beat Andorra 2-0 just days before that. Earlier in the run, they lost 3-2 to Croatia in World Cup qualification but claimed wins over Gibraltar and Liechtenstein. Montenegro scored 8 goals and conceded 9 across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2023, when Montenegro beat Bulgaria 2-1 in a European Championship qualifier. Before that, Bulgaria had won 1-0 in Montenegro in the reverse fixture earlier that same year. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Montenegro hold a slight edge with two wins to Bulgaria's one, with two draws rounding out the record.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bulgaria vs Montenegro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: